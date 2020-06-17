UN human rights chief urges nations to pay reparations for slavery and colonialism

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR), Michelle Bachelet, urged countries to address current systemic racism and the "centuries of violence and discrimination" through reparations and other processes.

At a Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva on Wednesday, council members addressed racism globally and focused on recent calls for reform changes, particularly in the United States.

The commissioner noted the "free brutality" that police used in the United States that resulted in the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody on May 25, sparking protests across the country.

"Behind the current racial violence, systemic racism and discriminatory police surveillance lies the failure to recognize and confront the legacy of the slave trade and colonialism," said Bachelet.

Demonstrations were also held across Europe in response to police brutality and racial injustice. Dozens of statues of slave traders and figures representing colonial imperialism were removed.

Bachelet said condemning racism and police brutality was not enough, but "it was also necessary to make peace for centuries of violence and discrimination, including through formal apologies, truth-telling processes and reparations in various forms."

Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, addressed the council in a video message on Wednesday, asking for UNHCR's help to combat racism in the United States.

"I am my brother's guardian. You at the United Nations are the guardians of your brothers and sisters in the United States, and you have the power to help us obtain justice for my brother George Floyd," said Philonese Floyd. “I am asking you to help him. I ask you to help me. I ask you to help us, black people in the United States.

President Trump withdrew the United States as a member of the human rights body two years ago. But the U.S. ambassador to Geneva, Andrew Bremberg, released a statement ahead of the meeting on Wednesday, pointing to an executive order on police reform signed by the president on Tuesday.

"The United States recognizes and is committed to addressing its deficiencies, including racial discrimination and the injustices stemming from such discrimination, that persist in our society," said Bremberg. "Every democracy faces challenges: the difference is how we face them."

Twenty African nations have requested that the Human Rights Council investigate racism and police brutality in the United States, but Bachelet has yet to say whether or not he supports the resolution.

Instead, she emphasized the need for "decisive action" and reform, noting that she was "encouraged" by seeing measures at the local and national level prohibiting strangulation, tear gas, rubber bullets, and flash grenades for police forces. .

The debate is expected to continue on Thursday, where a vote on the resolution could be addressed.

"All human beings are born equal in dignity and rights: that is what this council, like my office, stands for," Bachelet said Wednesday.

