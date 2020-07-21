UN official, on recording, talks about taking the United States "off the UN's back", avoiding cuts with the complaints system

EXCLUSIVE: A recording of a UN investigator speaking about a system to speed up UN investigations that "takes Americans out of the back of the UN" and prevents the US from reducing its financial contribution is generating new calls for the Trump administration to do exactly that.

Emma Reilly, a United Nations whistleblower who has faced retaliation for reporting illegal practices that she says endangers the lives of activists and their families at the UN Human Rights office, has asked the Secretary of Michael Pompeo state that implements a law that requires the United States will de-finance the UN by 15 percent for breach of its whistleblower protection policy.

His letter includes a transcript of an undercover recording, which has been reviewed and verified by Fox News, where the UN chief of investigations talks about reducing investigation times and preventing the US from complaining.

At the December 2018 staff meeting, Ben Swanson, director of the Investigations Division of the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), is heard discussing an updated system to accelerate investigations of staff accused of retaliating against the plaintiff.

Swanson, a citizen of the United Kingdom, begins by saying that "this whole issue of retaliation has the potential to cause us massive problems if we are wrong."

While describing the system, he says that the UN used to open an investigation in response to a complaint, "and it was taking a long time because some of them are terribly complicated and others are so trivial that they just aren't worth investigating fully."

He says the office tried a process to get the complaint from the UN ethics office, at which point he would write to the person accused of retaliating against a whistleblower or someone who reported misconduct, and ask them to "tell us why. how not guilty. "

"We would get things … from the ethics office, then we wrote to the subject and, paraphrasing here, saying: 'Look, the ethics office has said that prima facie has retaliated for what is guilty of retaliation against Staff member A, here is all the material, here is the ST / AI, write to us in 10 days and tell us why you have not done it … why you are not guilty of retaliation & # 39; ”he says, laughing of Other assistants.

Continuing, he says: "We have managed to reduce the time from 247 days to about 45 because they write immediately and invariably I don't know anything about a protected act and this is nonsense, all I did was send an email telling them people to behave well. "

"Then we decide if it's worth receiving 64 gb of emails to show that they haven't just sent the email, or we take their word, their sworn word, and then we say 'well, ethics office, it will never take over. no sanction for this act of retaliation, or whatever it is called, and we are not going to do anything else. "

He says they are indeed doing the work of the ethics office and the office "swallowed it and accepted it."

"We've done two now, and I think we have two more on the way, and it's working pretty well, that lowers the numbers (and) that gets Americans off the UN's back, (means) they don't cut their contribution."

The man who made the recording, Yves Nadeau, who was with OIOS until he said he was fired in December 2018, had worked as a resident principal investigator in Tanzania and Kenya before joining OIOS at UN headquarters in New York. Before joining the UN in 2005, he said he worked as an administrative judge and registrar in his native Canada.

Nadeau says that he was told that it was not working well and offered a new assignment within the OIOS he took, in the Division of Inspection and Evaluation (FDI). He said he received an excellent evaluation for his work with IED, but that it was canceled shortly in the form of an email for what he said was poor performance. Nadeau, who said he has been unemployed since his dismissal, has two cases pending before the UN appeals court.

He told Fox News: "The UN has a zero tolerance policy, but we are all wrong: The UN does not tolerate staff members reporting misconduct against senior officials and, as Ben Swanson's comments make this very clear. OIOS will not bother to investigate retaliation cases because they are too difficult and ruin their "rigged" statistics.

Emma Reilly is struggling to keep her job at the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Switzerland. He said China had asked his office to turn over the names of Chinese dissidents who were going to the UN Human Rights Council beginning in 2013.

Reilly said she was surprised that the names were released, and said she had learned that once the Chinese had their names, both activists and their families were pressured not to attend the meetings. She said some were even arrested and tortured, and in one case one person was reported to have died in detention.

She told Fox News that she hopes the transcript will provide the Trump administration with evidence "that the UN will even invent false policies to appease them rather than address their legitimate concern that whistleblowers may come forward … endangering human rights activists is a perversion of the UN mandate and the defense of this policy reached the highest levels. "

A State Department spokesman told Fox News that they had received Reilly's letter and that he remained "committed to reforming and strengthening the UN system." Although it did not commit to taking action, the statement concluded: "The United States places the utmost importance in ensuring the protection of whistleblowers at the UN and other international organizations."

However, a spokesman for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was more forthcoming and told Fox News that "US law clearly requires that we withhold 15 percent of our nation's contribution to the United Nations when the UN violates their own policies that protect whistleblowers. "

In recent years, Cruz has taken a leading position in terms of accountability and whistleblower issues at the UN, and has asked the State Department to carefully analyze the disbursement due to the UN's lack of accountability.

Their spokesperson warned: "The United States should absolutely withhold these funds if it is true that the UN actively assisted the Chinese Communist Party by leaking the identities of dissidents speaking out against human rights violations, or if the UN is now targeting the whistleblower who spoke out against these leaks. "

When asked if the UN was deliberately trying to minimize the number of cases across the UN to avoid a cut in US funds, Fatoumata N'Diaye, the director of OIOS, was firm in her response to Fox News.

"The answer is emphatically no. OIOS needs to investigate references from the ethics office. In fact, since January 2019, OIOS has reported 14 cases of possible retaliation, to prevent them, that the ethics office was unaware of for its preventive action and that underscores the fact that we are analyzing each case seriously. What we are trying to do is reduce the amount of time it takes to investigate each case and better serve the victim's interests. "

Last month, in response to a Fox News question about whether his whistleblower policy was working and whether it would allow Emma Reilly to be fired, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: "Whistleblower policy is one of the key instruments we have. "

In Reilly's case, he said: "Regarding that question, there was an investigation that was recently terminated, and now we are moving forward with the conclusions of the investigation. But, one thing is an individual case where we can have different opinions about This or that. The other thing is a policy in which I am convinced that all those who do their job, their obligation as whistleblowers, are effectively protected. "

Upon receiving the audio recording, Fox News asked UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric about its content and said it reflected "an internal discussion about how to speed up investigations of retaliation allegations, a goal that interests members. staff seeking protection from retaliation. " "Dujarric noted that the average time to complete the investigations had gone from 308 days to 165.

Peter Gallo, an international lawyer and former OIOS investigator at the UN, told Fox News that “the UN is not concerned about misconduct; The only thing the United Nations fears is that United States taxpayers demand value for their tax dollars, or worse, disburse the organization entirely. "

Last month, the Trump administration announced that it was ending its relationship with the World Health Organization, and has shown an appetite to withdraw or underfund UN agencies. It has stopped funding the UN Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) and has withdrawn from the Human Rights Council over concerns about its membership.