UN personnel withdraw after having sex in an official car

Two UN staff members were placed on leave, pending an investigation, after a video of an apparent sexual act in an official UN car in Israel appeared last week, the organization announced Thursday.

"According to information initially gathered by the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) as part of its investigation, two male international staff members who were in the UN vehicle in Tel Aviv have been identified as having committed misconduct, including conduct of a sexual nature, ”the UN Truce Supervision Office (UNTSO) said in a statement.

The video, released by Inner City Press on Tuesday, shows a woman in a red dress astride a man in the back seat of a UN-branded vehicle as the motorist drives off. Inner City Press first reported that the members belonged to the UN Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO).

The organization was created in 1948 to monitor ceasefires in the region. According to their website, observers "remain in the Middle East to monitor ceasefires, monitor armistice agreements, prevent escalation of isolated incidents, and assist other United Nations peacekeeping operations in the region" .

"Given the seriousness of the allegations of non-compliance with the standards of conduct expected of international public officials, the two staff members have been placed on administrative leave without pay, pending the results and the conclusion of the investigation in OIOS course, "the statement said.

He added that UNTSO has "again participated in a strong awareness campaign to remind its staff of their obligations to the UN Code of Conduct."

The video quickly went viral when it was posted online, and a spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the chief was "shocked and deeply disturbed by what is seen in the video" and that "it goes against of everything we stand for. " and I've been working to achieve that in terms of combating the misconduct of UN personnel. "

"We hope that the process will conclude very quickly and we intend to take prompt and appropriate action," said spokesman Stephane Dujarric.