UN report warns of new outbreaks spreading from wildlife to humans

A United Nations (UN) report warned on Monday of a growing trend of diseases spreading from wildlife to humans and likely due to the degradation of our natural environment.

Scientists call them "zoonotic diseases", which include Ebola, SARS, Zika, HIV / AIDS, West Nile fever and now COVID-19. They are infections that jump between animals and humans, "some of which leave diseases and deaths in their wake," according to a report by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) titled: Prevention of the next pandemic: zoonotic diseases and how to break the chain of transmission.

"The science is clear that if we continue to exploit wildlife and destroy our ecosystems, then we can expect to see a constant flow of these diseases leaping from animals to humans in the coming years," said UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen.

EPA APPROVES THE USE OF LISOL SURFACE DISINFECTANT PRODUCTS AGAINST COVID-19

“Pandemics are devastating to our lives and our economies, and as we have seen in recent months, it is the poorest and most vulnerable who suffer the most. To avoid future outbreaks, we must be much more deliberate about protecting our natural environment. "

The new report warns that future outbreaks will continue to emerge unless governments around the world take proactive steps to limit the spread of zoonotic diseases to the human population. The diseases have been responsible for some of the world's deadliest outbreaks, including the bubonic plague in the late Middle Ages and the influenza pandemic in the early 1900s.

"People remember the influenza pandemic of 1918–1919 and think that such disease outbreaks only occur once in a century," says Maarten Kappelle, chief of scientific evaluations at UNEP. "But that is no longer true. If we don't restore the balance between the natural and human worlds, these outbreaks will become more frequent."

The report cited how COVID-19, which has already caused more than half a million deaths worldwide, likely originated from bats, while others suggested that the virus originated from a laboratory in Wuhan.

THE CORONAVIRUS IMMUNITY MAY BE & # 39; VIVA SHORT & # 39 ;, WARN AN EXPERT

The increasing occurrence of zoonotic diseases is believed to be linked to increasing trends including the increasing demand for animal protein; an increase in intense and unsustainable agriculture; expanding the use and exploitation of wildlife; and the climate crisis, according to the report. Wild animals, including rodents, bats, carnivores, and non-human primates, are the most likely to harbor and transmit zoonotic pathogens to humans.

UNEP and the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) are urging governments to adopt an approach called "One Health", which is to attract experts in human, animal and environmental health to combat outbreaks of zoonotic diseases. Together, experts can help monitor, control threats to public health, and learn how diseases spread among people, animals, plants, and the environment.

The report added that in low-to-middle-income countries, endemic zoonotic diseases associated with livestock production cause more than two million deaths a year. However, African countries have been successful in managing such diseases, and the report believes they can serve as a plan to tackle future outbreaks.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"To prevent future outbreaks, countries must conserve wild habitats, promote sustainable agriculture, strengthen food security standards, monitor and regulate food markets, invest in technology to identify risks, and curb illegal wildlife trade," UN Secretary General António Guterres said. said, according to NPR.