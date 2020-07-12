UN Security Council passes resolution authorizing cross-border aid to Syria after Russian opposition

The UN Security Council on Saturday passed a resolution authorizing a Syrian aid program that will deliver aid to the rebel-controlled northwest through a single border crossing, after the Russian and Chinese vetoes torpedoed previous efforts to authorize more crosses.

The resolution received 12 votes in favor and three abstentions (including China and Russia). Nine votes were needed to pass and no veto. It will renew the Syrian cross-border aid program, which expired on Friday, but only through a single border crossing in the northwest.

RUSSIA, BLOCK OF CHINA RECENTLY THE UNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL ATTEMPTS TO EXTEND SYRIA'S CROSS-BORDER AID PROGRAM

The program allows aid to be channeled to Syria by keeping open crossings at borders in the war-torn north of the country. In January, Russia vetoed a resolution that would see four crossings open and forced the council to pass a resolution that reduced it to just two in the northwest on the Turkish border: Bab al-Salam and Bab al-Hawa.

Humanitarian groups and officials had warned of a humanitarian catastrophe if the program was allowed to expire, particularly with the COVID-19 outbreak, and US Ambassador Kelly Craft last week told Fox News that there could be "mass graves" if Russia did not fall. their opposition to it spreading.

RUSSIAN RESOLUTION TO CUT THE SYRIA-SUPPORTED CROSS-BORDER AID PROGRAM FAILS IN THE UN SECURITY COUNCIL

A majority in the council, including the United States, wanted both crossings to be extended, and a third crossing, Al Yarubiyah, was opened on the northeast border with Iraq to help some 1.3 million stranded Syrians in need of medical supplies. .

Al Yarubiyah was withdrawn from the resolution to overcome a Russian veto, but Russia and China still exercised their vetoes twice, on Tuesday and Friday. Meanwhile, the amendments and resolutions drafted by Russia were repeatedly overwhelmingly brought down, without the need for vetoes.

Saturday's resolution keeps Bab al-Hawa open for 12 months, but it means Bab al-Salam will close, and there will be no open border crossing in the northeast.

Craft, who had visited the refugee camps in March, said it was a victory for Bab al-Hawa to remain open, but expressed disappointment at the loss of the other two crossings.

"To be clear, today's result leaves us sick and outraged at the loss of the Bab Al Salam and Al Yaroubia border crossings. Behind those closed doors are millions of women, children and men who believed that the world had heard their pleas. His health and well-being are now at great risk, "he said.

UN AMBASSADOR WARNS ABOUT & # 39; MASSIVE TOMBS & # 39; IF RUSSIA DOESN'T GET DOWN AGAIN IN SYRIA AID IMPASO

"However, there is no doubt that the Council's authorization for cross-border humanitarian access through Bab al-Hawa for 12 months is a victory in light of the will of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China to use his veto to force a dramatic reduction in humanitarian assistance, "he said.

Meanwhile, Secretary Antonio Guterres said the reauthorization would guarantee the assistance of 2.8 million people in the northwest.

"The Secretary-General also reiterates his appeal to all parties to the conflict to guarantee humanitarian access to all those in need in accordance with international humanitarian law," said spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Meanwhile, Russia stated that "the cross-border mechanism was used by some external actors as a tool to freeze the dividing lines in Syria, thus jeopardizing the integrity of Syria that separates its regions."

"It contradicts the principle of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, which has been repeatedly confirmed in Security Council resolutions, including this resolution," said Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia in an explanation of his vote.

Russia and China's blockade of broader resolutions also received criticism from humanitarian groups.

"Russia's cynical and cruel maneuver with the support of China is a most tragic example of the broken UN humanitarian system and a defamation of the Security Council letter," said Susannah Sirkin, policy director for Physicians for Human Rights, based in the United States. in a sentence. "Exercising its veto on the will of the Council and managing to close a critical border crossing runs the risk of cutting vital aid to more than four million Syrians."

The negotiations make clear the difficulties the United States and other countries face in overcoming opposition from Russia in particular, the closest ally of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, to passing Syria-related resolutions in the Security Council given the power of Russia veto.

Friday's vetoes mark Russia's veto 15 and 16 of a Syrian resolution since the Syrian conflict began in 2011 and the ninth and tenth over China.

Fox News's Ben Evansky and The Associated Press contributed to this report.