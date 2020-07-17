UN to launch postage stamp initiative to raise funds for coronaviruses

The United Nations will launch a postage stamp initiative on Friday that will help raise funds for the World Health Organization (WHO) effort to help countries fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Funds raised through the sale of the stamps will contribute to COVID-19 suppression efforts worldwide.

The stamps "We are all in this together: help stop the spread of COVID-19" will portray six different messages regarding the hygiene and precautions of the coronavirus, a spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General told Fox News on Thursday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted global interconnection," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said Thursday. "No society has been saved. No economy has escaped unscathed. "

The United Nations reportedly asked creative thinkers around the world to create a visual message to help stop the spread of the virus.

"Wash your hands, practice social distancing and be careful with myths" are three of the public messages that will appear on the stamps.

The initiative is overseen by the United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA).

"The stamps can be used to mail at face value similar to USPS postage stamps," Thanawat Amnajanan, head of UNPA, told Fox News on Thursday. "Revenue earned that is not intended to cover shipping and operating costs will return to all member states of the United Nations under our financial regulations."

Mona Juul, President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) is expected to announce the initiative on Friday.

Although physical stamps won't be available until August 11, people around the world can reserve them starting Friday.

Guterres said the stamps will also pay tribute to healthcare workers around the world who are fighting the coronavirus.

"These dedicated professionals inspire us all, and we support them all in these difficult times," said Guterres.

Coronavirus cases continue to increase globally with more than 13.7 million cases reported. But health experts fear this number is just the tip of the iceberg, as the African continent, with a population of 1.3 billion, is being hit with its first wave of a coronavirus pandemic.

Central African Republic Health Minister Pierre Somse told WHO officials at a briefing on Thursday that there are severe shortages and inequalities in testing among African nations.

Somse's warnings come as South Africa, the most developed country on the continents, is experiencing a massive increase in coronavirus cases and has become the epicenter of the virus, reporting a shortage of hospital beds coupled with a lack of testing capabilities .

Confirmed coronavirus cases have increased 23 percent in Africa in the past week, and South Africa accounts for more than half of reported cases.

Somese said the reality of the number of cases across Africa is unknown.

"There is a certain underestimation," said WHO chief for Africa Matshidiso Moeti, adding that they do not believe there are thousands of less reported cases.

"We hope that by working in solidarity we can help stop the spread of this global pandemic," UNPA said in a statement to be released on Friday. "No one can do everything, but everyone can do something."

Associated Press contributed to this report.