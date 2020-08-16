unc-has-four-covid-19-clusters-less-than-a-week-after-starting-classes

(CNN) Less than a week into the start of classes, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced a fourth cluster of Covid-19 cases on campus.

The latest cluster, defined as five or more cases in close proximity, was traced to the Hinton James residence hall, UNC said Sunday. The individuals in the cluster have been identified. They are isolating and receiving medical monitoring, the university said.

On Saturday, UNC announced a cluster of coronavirus cases at the Sigma Nu fraternity. And on Friday, the university identified a cluster at the Ehringhaus Community, a residence hall, and at the Granville Towers, a private apartment complex that serves as a housing option for some students.

The clusters illustrate the challenges of reopening schools and bringing people into close proximity while Covid-19 continues to spread widely through the state and country. North Carolina has a seven-day average of about 1,200 new coronavirus cases per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Young people generally have less severe outcomes from Covid-19 infection, but they are not immune to the virus and can spread it to others.

The clusters also show how quickly coronavirus can spread through a crowded community. On Thursday, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Bob Blouin had praised the community’s compliance with its coronavirus rules. “It has been heartening to hear reports from faculty and staff and to experience for myself the excellent compliance on campus this week,” he wrote. “Our goal, certainly, is full participation both on campus and off among all members of our Carolina community.” UNC says it will not release information about individual positive cases, but those who have come in close contact with individuals who tested positive have been notified. The Sigma Nu national headquarters has posted Covid-19 information and resources for members of the fraternity. The national fraternity did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

CNN’s Alaa Elassar, Kay Jones, Jordan Nash and Elaine Walker contributed to this report.