If you’re a fan of action/adventure movies, then you’re in for a treat with the Uncharted movie. This is going to be the next great action-adventure film, and it’s sure to thrill audiences around the world. Based on the popular video game series of the same name, Uncharted tells the story of Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who goes on thrilling adventures in search of lost treasure. The film is being directed by Ruben Fleischer and stars the well-known star Tom Holland.

Uncharted crosses $100 million

Tom Holland’s films are on fire, and it’s collecting huge money in the worldwide box office. His most recent release, Spider-Man: No Way Home became the pandemic era’s most successful film. His newest project Uncharted also stars Mark Wahlberg and has started strong!

The film, which was released on Friday and is already recognized for its box office success around the world. The $100 million mark has been passed in just one weekend! This long weekend in the US is expected to bring about a whopping $139 million.

The film’s box office haul is impressive, earning over $51 million in the US and an additional 55.4 million overseas for a total of $106.4 million. With a predicted $88 million by the end of this long weekend, it looks like Hollywood’s latest is already on its way to being one for all time with a total gross of $139 million. These figures are not including China, one of the biggest overseas markets for Hollywood films.

What does the Uncharted movie follow?

The Uncharted movie is based on the popular PlayStation video game of the same name. It follows Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who goes on wild adventures to find hidden treasures.

Why was Uncharted chosen for a movie?

Uncharted has been one of the most successful video games ever created. With over 70 million copies sold, it’s no wonder that Hollywood decided to bring it to the big screen.

Who is Uncharted’s main character?

Nathan Drake, played by Tom Holland, is Uncharted’s main character and the protagonist of the Uncharted franchise. It also stars Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan. Antonio Banderas as Santiago Moncada, Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, Tati Gabrielle as Jo Braddock, Rudy Pankow as Samuel “Sam” Drake.

What is the cast saying?

Tom Holland said, “I’m so excited to be taking on Uncharted. Mark Wahlberg said, “It feels like Uncharted is in good hands with Tom Holland. I wish the filmmakers luck! Antonio Banderas said, “Uncharted has been one of my favourite games for a long time and I am honoured that they chose me as Santiago Moncada.

Sophia Ali said, “I’m excited to play Chloe Frazer. She’s a strong and complex woman with a sharp sense of humour. Tati Gabrielle said, “Jo is an incredibly tough and interesting character to play. Rudy Pankow said, “Sam Drake is a great role and I can’t wait to sink my teeth into it.

Here to steal treasure and your heart. @TomHolland1996 stars in #UnchartedMovie, exclusively in movie theaters February 18. pic.twitter.com/wcZCcHKuxv — Uncharted (@unchartedmovie) January 25, 2022

The uncharted movie has had a number of big hurdles

The Uncharted movie has had a number of big hurdles to overcome in its journey from the PlayStation game to blockbuster movie adaptation. The first major hurdle came when director David O Russell denied that he would be directing the movie due to creative differences with Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton over casting decisions for Nathan Fillion as Nate Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan.

Another huge obstacle was finding someone who could play Sully, who is not only a rogue adventurer but also the father figure to Drake. However, Uncharted’s biggest challenge was finding someone who could play Nathan Drake and his double-sided personality: a cynical treasure hunter with a penchant for solving puzzles and an adventurous spirit that drives him to find lost treasures in exotic locations around the world.

This movie has been met with mixed reviews so far, but it looks like Uncharted will be one of this year’s most anticipated films. We’re looking forward to seeing more from Uncharted as well as its future projects!