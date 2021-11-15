Uncharted is an upcoming film directed by Ruben Fleischer. The script was written by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. It is about a man who searches for treasure, this is a story about Nathan Drake. It is an origin story and prequel to the video games of the same name made by Naughty Dog. Tom Holland is playing Nathan Drake, and Mark Wahlberg plays his mentor Victor Sullivan. Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas are in this movie too!

The film was tried to be made in 2008. A man said that he would work with Sony Pictures to make an Uncharted movie. But the movie went through a complicated production process. People tried to make it, but they did not succeed because of something called “complicated”. Many directors wanted to make this movie. Some of the people were David O. Russell, Dan Trachtenberg, Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, Shawn Levy, and Travis Knight. Holland was cast to play Drake in May 2017 and filming began in July 2020.

This is a movie about a boy named Nathan Drake. He likes to go on adventures and try to find treasure. One day he meets a friend called Victor Sullivan. Together they have an adventure looking for treasure and Nathan’s brother.

All about the Uncharted release date?

People talked about making an Uncharted movie since 2008, not long after the game started. The game is a lot of fun to play and people all over the world like it. But now the film has been stuck in development limbo. The directors and cast have been changing over the years, but now it is time to work on making a decision.

Back in 2014, people were told that the release date was set. But this year, it didn’t happen. It’s fair to say that fans are not happy!

This all changed, however, when a tweet from the studio confirmed that the expected movie of the hit franchise is coming out on December 18, 2020. This means that it’s going to come out at the same time as Steven Spielberg’s big-budget remake of West Side Story.

What’s the plot of Uncharted?

As of now, we don’t know details about the story. But we do know that Holland is a younger version of Drake and he meets Sully.

You can expect the movie to be like the games. There will be lots of scenes with high-octane action, dramatic fight scenes, and a plot that shows us how he became who he is today.

Many games are in the Naughty Dog series. These games are Drake’s Fortune, Among Thieves, Thief’s End, and The Lost Legacy.

We hope the movie will stay true to the book. They have a chance to do something new with it. It has been stuck in development hell for a long time, just like Deadpool.

We are hoping the movie will break the curse for movies based on video games. The two people in the movie have chemistry.

About the trailer:

There is no trailer yet, but if the date of December is real, then we can expect to see one soon. Until then, we need to wait.

What will be the cast in Uncharted?

Tom Holland as Nathan “Nate” Drake: A young fortune hunter who claims to be a descendant of famed English explorer Sir Francis Drake.

Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan: A seasoned fortune hunter who is Nate’s mentor and father figure.[5] Wahlberg was originally set to star as Nathan Drake when the film was in development in 2010.

Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer: A fellow fortune hunter who is Nate’s love interest.

Tati Gabrielle as Braddock

Antonio Banderas as the film’s villain: A ruthless treasure hunter.

Other details about Uncharted:

Sony made a partnership with Hyundai Motor Group. Sony also put a teaser in one of their promotional videos. The people in the video are Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, who plays Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan. In October 2021, there was a trailer for the movie that came out online.