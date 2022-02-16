If you’re a fan of action-adventure movies, then you’re in for a treat with the upcoming Uncharted movie. The film is based on the popular video game series of the same name and tells the story of Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who goes on wild adventures to find hidden treasures. The cast includes stars like Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, so you know it’s going to be good! Keep an eye out for this one – it’s sure to be a blockbuster hit.

Uncharted released on torrent sites

The new Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg movie, Uncharted is based on the PlayStation video game franchise of the same name. The film has leaked onto torrent sites which enables piracy in varying qualities. The screenshots attached and user comments attest to the legitimacy of most copies, but some are fraudulent and merely intended to load malware and viruses onto computers without the users’ knowledge. But even with those genuine cases, the illegal Uncharted movie copies are of remarkably poor quality and filled with advertisements.

The first legitimate leaked version of the Uncharted movie showed up on torrent sites a day after its release in the Middle East, Russia, and Southeast Asia — and also on that same Friday (February 11) when it was released overseas to UK residents or other parts across Europe.

When is the movie releasing?

The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on 18 February 2022.

Who is in the cast?

The movie is directed by Ruben Fleischer and screenplay by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. The movie is based on Uncharted by Naughty Dog. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, a young fortune hunter. It also has Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, Antonio Banderas as Santiago Moncada, Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, Tati Gabrielle as Jo Braddock, and Rudy Pankow as Samuel “Sam” Drake among numerous others.

What is the cast saying Uncharted Movie?

Tom Holland who will play Nathan Drake in the Uncharted Movie said that he is “honoured” to take on the role and called it a “dream come true.”Mark Wahlberg, who will portray Victor Sullivan, Uncharted’s wise-cracking mentor described the film as an “epic adventure,” while Antonio Banderas, who will play the film’s primary antagonist, Santiago Moncada, promised that it would be “a great Uncharted movie.”

So #UnchartedMovie #uncharted I think that people who don't know anything about the game are going to be surprised with how much fun it is BUT as someone who played the games, I had to separate myself from what I wanted and what i got. FULL REVIEW https://t.co/xUEgDcmxhT pic.twitter.com/PgsyF001UP — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) February 15, 2022

Sophia Ali, who is taking on the role of fan-favourite character Chloe Frazer said she was excited to bring the “strength and humour” of the character to life, while Tati Gabrielle, who will play Uncharted’s resident badass Nadine Ross, said that she was looking forward to ” kicking some ass .”

Why you should watch the Uncharted Movie?

Uncharted Movie is based on the popular video game series of the same name, which follows treasure hunter Nathan “Nate” Drake on his adventures around the world. In Uncharted’s case, that means the movie is likely to be packed full of action-packed set pieces, as well as humour and heart – something that the games have always been good at delivering.

The Uncharted Movie cast features some incredibly talented actors, each of whom seems eager to bring their respective characters to life in a faithful way.

Critical response to Uncharted Movie

The website Rotten Tomatoes shows that 50% of 24 critics’ reviews are positive, with an average rating of just over five stars. The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw called the film “An efficient, soulless hologram of a film” with a rating of 2 out of 5. When it comes to film criticism, there’s no such thing as an easy win. The Independent gave Uncharted 2 out of 5 stars with Clarisse Loughrey describing how “there is a lot that feels haphazard or under-considered” in this movie about pirates and treasure hunting but despite these issues, viewers can still enjoy themselves because they’re entertained by what happens on screen!

The movie is a must-watch for anyone who loves treasures, treasure hunting, or adventure. Do not forget to watch the movie.