If you’re a fan of the ‘Uncharted’ video game series, then you won’t want to miss the upcoming action-adventure film based on it. The movie is set to release in theaters next summer and tells the story of Nathan Drake – a treasure hunter who sets out on a journey to find “El Dorado.” This film is sure to be packed with excitement and adventure, so mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable experience!

What’s the movie Uncharted about?

In ‘Uncharted,’ you follow the journey of Nathan Drake (played by actor Tom Holland) as he sets out to find “El Dorado.” Along the way, he must overcome dangerous obstacles and enemies in order to reach his goal. The film is set to be released in theaters next summer and promises to be an exciting adventure that fans of the video game series won’t want to miss! So mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable experience. You can watch the trailer for ‘Uncharted’ below:

Tom Holland reveals the stunts to be toughest in his career

Yes, we all know Tom Holland for being everyone’s favourite spiderman. And in being a fan-favourite spider man he did loads of stunts in the movies. Despite performing so many stunts for Marvel movies, the actor recently confessed that the stunt he did in the ‘Uncharted’ movie was the toughest of his career to date. Tom Holland also revealed how scary it was for him but added that the level of fear just made the scene look more authentic.

Holland describes the making of the scene, saying: “At times I’d be like a hundred feet in the air, attached to a box that was spinning, and then I would basically hang on until it would throw me off. And it was really scary, but I think that level of fear just makes that scene that much more authentic. It’s the hardest action sequence I’ve ever made.”

“With Uncharted, I was shooting stunts that are far bigger than anything I’ve done before. The sequence when we’re flying out the back of the plane on the boxes, I mean, we must have shot that for five weeks. Almost every day, at times, I’d be like 100 feet in the air, attached to a box that is spinning, and then I would basically hang on until it would throw me off,” he stated. Holland says the scene took five weeks to film, which seems a pretty incredibly long time to be hanging around in the air. Luckily, Holland is safe and sound with his feet back on the ground. The official Twitter handle of the movie, Uncharted recently unveiled a video clip in which the actor was describing the efforts he had put in shooting this difficult scene.

When is the movie coming?

The movie will hit the screens on 11 February 2022. Make sure you watch it.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is special about the ‘Uncharted’ movie?

Apart from the fact that it is based on a popular video game series, the ‘Uncharted’ movie has been shot in an interesting way. The actor playing the lead role, Holland had to perform some stunts himself which included hanging off a plane with heavy boxes. “It was really cool,” he said of the experience. “I’d never done anything like that before. It was pretty terrifying at times because you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The movie also has an adventurous storyline to make the viewers hooked to the screens. According to the movie director, Ruben Fleischer, “It’s not just a video game adaptation. It really feels like we’re making an ‘Indiana Jones’ adventure.” The ‘Uncharted’ movie is definitely one to watch out for. With an interesting story and great stunts, it is sure to keep you entertained from beginning to end. Make sure you mark the date in your calendar – 11 February 2022! You will have a great time watching this action and adventurous movie.