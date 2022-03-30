If you’re a fan of the Uncharted video game series, then you’re going to love the new movie by Ruben Fleischer. Uncharted tells the story of Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who travels the world looking for hidden treasures. The film is full of action and adventure, and it’s sure to keep you entertained from beginning to end.

Fleischer is a director with a lot of experience in the action genre, and he brings his trademark style to Uncharted. The film is visually stunning, and the action sequences are absolutely thrilling. If you’re looking for an adrenaline rush, then Uncharted is definitely the movie for you.

Uncharted is set to be released on July 23rd, and it’s sure to be one of the biggest hits of the summer. So mark your calendars and make sure to check out this exciting new film. You won’t regret it!

What is Uncharted all about?

Uncharted is based on the popular video game series of the same name. The games follow Nathan Drake, a legendary adventurer who travels the world in search of hidden treasures. The film is full of excitement and adventure, and it’s sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Ruben Fleischer is known for his work in the action genre, and he brings his trademark style to Uncharted. The film is visually stunning, and the action sequences are absolutely thrilling. If you’re looking for an adrenaline rush, then Uncharted is definitely the movie for you.

Who is the cast in Uncharted

– The cast in Uncharted includes:

– Nathan Fillion as Nathan Drake

– Rosario Dawson as Elena Fisher

– Maheshala Ali as Rafe Adler

– Sterling K. Brown as Samuel Drake

– Luke Evans as Harry Flynn

What is the cast saying about Uncharted?

– Nathan Fillion says “It’s an Uncharted movie, so you want to make it as much like Uncharted as possible. You want the humor, the wit, the action, the adventure.”

– Rosario Dawson says “The thing that I love about Uncharted is that it has all of those elements in one film. It’s really funny and really exciting at the same time.”

– Mahershala Ali says “I think Uncharted will take audiences on a new kind of ride. It’s got everything – thrills, laughs, heart.”

What are people saying about the trailer?

– The trailer has been met with overwhelming positivity, with many fans of the game franchise eager to see how the film will translate to the big screen. Uncharted is an action-adventure film based on a popular video game series of the same name. The cast includes Academy Award nominees Mark Wahlberg and Ben Mendelsohn, as well as Golden Globe winner Luke Evans. Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) directs from a script by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway (Iron Man).