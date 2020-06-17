Uncle Ben's rice will evolve & # 39; your brand

In a statement on his website on Wednesday, Mars wrote that "now is the right time to evolve Uncle Ben's brand, including his visual brand identity, which we will do."

"We still don't know what the exact changes and timing will be, but we are evaluating all the possibilities," added Mars.

Earlier on Wednesday, Quaker Oats announced that it will remove the 130-year-old Aunt Jemima brand and logo. The movements are an acknowledgment of the brand's origins in racist stereotypes, a consideration that came to the fore during the national race trial after George Floyd's death in police custody.

According to Uncle Ben's website, the name was first used in 1946 in reference to a black farmer known as Uncle Ben who excelled in rice farming. The man depicted in the logo is "a beloved Chicago chef and waiter named Frank Brown."