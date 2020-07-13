Uncle Jimmy's baseball card collection could be worth millions

Yet little did anyone else know that tucked away in his attic was a meticulously listed and cataloged sports card collection valued at more than $ 1 million.
While Micioni's nephews and nieces have been able to view his collection over the years through birthday gifts and home visits, they did not see or really understand the size of his sports card treasure until after his death. . Micioni's family was tasked with cleaning their home in Boonton, Northern New Jersey, and it was then that they discovered their vast collection.
Treasures include autographed cards from baseball legends like Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and Jimmie Foxx. Micioni mailed the letters to the players for an autograph, and even kept the envelopes, according to WGAL.
Wheatland Auction Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.
"The family just brought us large quantities of items here, overwhelmingly, and we sorted one at a time, box by box, row by row, we sorted," Stacey told WGAL. "It was a treasure hunt. It was an exciting treasure hunt."
"We have witnessed and rated many impressive collections and findings during our 30 years in the industry, but Uncle Jimmy's Collection is near the top in terms of volume, player selection and preservation," PSA President Steve Sloan told CNN.
"It really is a remarkable assortment of cards that a man collected over almost nine decades of collecting."
Sloan said he was impressed with the general preservation of the cards, as some of them date from the 1930s. He adds that the cards are "valued at just under $ 1 million, but could eventually sell for several million."
The most valuable items are six different 1933 Goudey cards that were signed by Babe Ruth, and one of those cards sold for $ 153,400 on Sunday. Sloan said "that's not even the best in the group," and believes the 1933 Goudey # 149 card will sell for more when it goes on sale.