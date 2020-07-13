Uncle Jimmy's baseball card collection could be worth millions







Yet little did anyone else know that tucked away in his attic was a meticulously listed and cataloged sports card collection valued at more than $ 1 million.

While Micioni's nephews and nieces have been able to view his collection over the years through birthday gifts and home visits, they did not see or really understand the size of his sports card treasure until after his death. . Micioni's family was tasked with cleaning their home in Boonton, Northern New Jersey, and it was then that they discovered their vast collection.

"It was almost like a museum," Jeanne Griffith, Micioni's niece, told CNG affiliate WGAL. "It was amazing to see him. There were baseball cards, keepsakes and pennants all over the basement and everything."

Treasures include autographed cards from baseball legends like Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and Jimmie Foxx. Micioni mailed the letters to the players for an autograph, and even kept the envelopes, according to WGAL.