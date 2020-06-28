Uncle of a dead girl from North Carolina says the alleged killer targeted the wrong car

The uncle of a 7-year-old North Carolina girl who was fatally shot believes her alleged killer, released from jail just three hours earlier, attacked the wrong vehicle.

Shaquille Marshon Francis, 26, is charged with firing the shot that hit Aaliyah Norris in the head Tuesday while sitting in a car in Forest City.

Today my niece Aaliyah Grace Norris was shot and is in critical condition at the Spartanburg hospital. This is something that "broke my heart because they shot the wrong car," LJ Miller wrote on Facebook, the Daily Mail reported.

"He shot the wrong car, it was a car full of children." Now look at a sweet beautiful girl who did nothing wrong, was shot because of stupid people with guns. "

A family friend also echoed Miller's thoughts.

"A case of mistaken identity has cost the life of an innocent child … it has cost a mother her son, a grandfather her princess, a little girl and a little boy his sister … a father his daughter … aunts and uncles his niece … a case of mistaken identity has sparked a war, "Bethany Mae wrote on Facebook.

Aaliyah died Thursday, two days after the shooting.

Community members informed police that Francis, from Forest City, was the suspect. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Francis had been released from prison just three hours before he allegedly shot Aaliyah, Forest City Police Chief Chris LeRoy told WLOS. He was reportedly arrested that day for assault with a weapon, according to the Daily Mail, citing Rutherford County arrest records.