Uncles and aunts can increase children's autism odds

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) – A child with an uncle or aunt with autism appears to be at more than twice the risk of being diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder, reports a new study funded by the US government. USA

According to the study funded by the US National Institutes of Health. Approximately 3% to 5% of children with aunts or uncles with autism can be expected to have some form of autism as well, compared to just 1.5% of children overall.

However, researchers portray this as reassuring news for a person with an autistic brother or sister who is considering starting a family.

A couple who have had a child with autism have a 20% to 50% chance that later siblings will also be diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD), said study co-author Dr. John Constantino, director of child and adolescent psychiatry. at the University of Washington School of Medicine in St. Louis.

"On average, these results are a potential source of reassurance for siblings of people with autism, in terms of having their own children," said Constantino. "It shows that the risk is high, but not dramatically."

Autism is a complex neurodevelopmental disorder that begins in early childhood and affects communication, social skills, and learning.

The study results also cast doubt on an autism theory that girls have built-in resistance to ASD-related genes, which may explain why three times as many boys are diagnosed with autism as girls, the researchers added.

The study found no statistically significant difference between the genetic risk of mothers with a brother with autism compared to the genetic risk of parents with a brother with autism.

According to lead researcher Sven Sandin, statistician and epidemiologist at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, "if the hypothesis of the female protective effect is true, then this ratio should be higher. We should see this in the population."

A large part of a person's autism risk, up to 85%, comes from their genetics, Constantine said.

If there is a female protective effect, many women who carry such risk factors would not be affected, but then pass these ASD-related genes on to their children, the researchers said.

In that case, children of mothers with a brother diagnosed with autism could be expected to have up to a 30% higher risk of ASD, Constantino said.

"Since the prevailing theory of sex differences would predict a much higher rate of autism among a sister's children, the sister should be relatively sure that her rate is not as high relative to the general population," said Constantino about the study results. .

To test this theory, the researchers tracked the health data of nearly 850,000 children born in Sweden between 2003 and 2012, and their families.

Approximately 13,000 of those children were diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder, approximately 1.5% of all children born during that period.

The researchers found no significant difference between men and women with a brother with autism. They also found that although it increased, the genetic risk for ASD that comes with having an aunt or uncle with autism did not exceed what one would expect based on previous studies related to the role of genetics in autism.

The researchers' conclusions regarding the lack of a female protective effect are "plausible," said Kristen Lyall, an assistant professor at the Institute for Autism at Drexel University in Philadelphia.

If that's the case, researchers will have to look for other explanations for the gender difference between boys and girls, Lyall said.

Boys could be more susceptible to autism, or there could be an underdiagnosis of autism among girls, Lyall said.

"Each of these explanations may be at stake, to some degree," said Lyall. "There may be a combination of factors. I think it would be really interesting in future studies to address this issue."

People with siblings or parents with autism should not allow the results of this study to influence their plans for having children, Lyall added.

"It is premature to apply the results of a single study to something as sensitive and complex as family planning," said Lyall.

The new study was recently published online in the journal Biological Psychiatry.

