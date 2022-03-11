Under the Banner of Heaven is a riveting true story of polygamy and murder. Told by Jon Krakauer, an award-winning journalist, the book takes you inside the world of fundamentalist Mormons who believe that they are called to follow the example of their early leaders who took multiple wives. The story follows one man, Ron Lafferty, who believes that he has been called by God to take more than one wife and to kill anyone who gets in his way. It is a fascinating look at a little-known world and the lengths that some people will go to in order to uphold their religious beliefs.

Under the Banner of Heaven gets a release date

The series is set to come to our screens on April 28. Do not forget to tune in. The premiere will include the first two episodes, with a new episode coming out each week for the next five weeks. FX also released an early look at the series.

Andrew Garfield starring in Under the Banner of Heaven

Inspired by Jon Krakauer’s true-crime bestseller, Under the Banner of Heaven, which was turned into a feature series with Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones, will premiere on Hulu in the United States on April 28.

What is Under the Banner of Heaven all about?

Under the Banner of Heaven is a non-fiction historical series by Black. It tells the story of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Edgar-Jones) and her newborn daughter, who was murdered in a suburb of Salt Lake City, Utah, in 1984. As Detective Jeb Pyre (Garfield) investigates events that occurred within the Lafferty family, he uncovers buried truths about the roots of the LDS religion and the stormy consequences of unyielding faith. What Pyre, a dedicated Mormon, unearths leads him to question his own faith.

Who is in the cast of Under the Banner of Heaven?

The series is written and created by Dustin Lance Black. The series is directed by David Mackenzie and Isabel Sandoval. The series stars,

Andrew Garfield as Detective Pyre

Daisy Edgar-Jones as Brenda Lafferty

Sam Worthington as Ron Lafferty

Denise Gough as Dianna Lafferty

Wyatt Russell as Dan Lafferty

Billy Howle as Allen Lafferty

Gil Birmingham as Bill Taba

Adelaide Clemens as Rebecca Pyre

Rory Culkin as Samuel Lafferty

Seth Numrich as Robin Lafferty

Chloe Pirrie as Matilda Lafferty

Sandra Seacat as Josie Pyre

Christopher Heyerdahl as Ammon Lafferty

What is the cast saying about Under the Banner of Heaven?

Andrew Garfield said, ” Under the Banner of Heaven is an important and timely story that needs to be told. I’m honoured to be a part of it.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones said, ” Under the Banner of Heaven is a powerful and harrowing story. I feel very lucky to have been a part of it.”

Sam Worthington said, ” Under the Banner of Heaven is an eye-opening look at a world most people know nothing about. I’m proud to be a part of bringing this story to light.”

Denise Gough said, ” Under the Banner of Heaven is an essential piece of television. I hope it will start important conversations.”

Wyatt Russell said, ” Under the Banner of Heaven is a show that I am extremely passionate about. I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

Why you should watch Under the Banner of Heaven?

Under the Banner of Heaven is a series that takes a look at the true story of the murders committed by brothers Ron and Dan Lafferty in 1984. The two men were followers of the religion of polygamy, which was started by their father, Ammon Lafferty. When their sister-in-law, Brenda Lafferty, decided to leave the polygamist sect known as The Order, Ron and Dan took it upon themselves to murder her. The series covers all aspects of this case, from the initial crime scene investigation to the trial that followed. It offers an interesting perspective on religious extremism and how it can lead to violence. If you’re interested in learning more about real-life cases or want to see a well-written true crime book, I would definitely recommend Under the Banner of Heaven.