Undercover Nurse: New York Hospital Did Not Properly Isolate Coronavirus Patients

A Florida nurse-turned-investigative journalist working in New York City at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic reported Saturday that she had witnessed negligent practices firsthand at her hospital.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend" with host Jedediah Bila, Army veteran Erin Marie Olszewski explained that it was an "extremely common" day-to-day experience "for Queens Elmhurst Hospital not to properly isolate coronavirus patients.

"And, there really was no reason for that," he said. "There were resources that were not being used. For example, the Comfort ship, the Javits Center, and they had the Samaritan Bag. So we had options that were not used."

According to Olszewski, Elmhurst was also not using the COVID-19 rapid tests.

"They were using the ones that were shipped, which would be a five to 10 day change," he explained. "Meanwhile, these patients were put on the floor and mixed with COVID positive patients and then with discarded COVID patients."

Although new coronavirus cases have declined in recent months, with New York City finally entering Phase One of its reopening plan, the pandemic hit New York with more force than any other state.

Elmhurst was one of the epicenters of the virus in New York City. Recorded videos of the situation in the hospital quickly went viral online.

According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, Queens County, New York, there have been more than 62,700 confirmed cases with around 5,200 deaths. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that the death toll in New York has accounted for seven percent of the world's deaths and 27 percent of the deaths in the United States.

"So in New York, doctors weren't able to prescribe hydroxychloroquine. And, the main treatment in New York City at Elmhurst Hospital was essentially putting these patients on a vent. And, they actually refused to try any alternative treatment. even though they were successful in other states, "Olszewski told Bila. "For example, I am from Florida. My hospital was successfully treating patients with hydroxychloroquine and zinc with a completely different number of deaths."

Hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that was once advertised as a miracle cure, has been embroiled in controversy since President Trump brought it up for discussion. Later, the president would admit to reporters that he was taking it himself.

On June 4, The Lancet, a respected medical journal, retracted a high-profile study that suggested that hydroxychloroquine increased the death rate in hospitals when taken on COVID-19. The report had prompted the World Health Organization to stop its trials of the drug.

Finally, Olszewski hit Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo's initial response to pandemic control over the Big Apple.

"Think from the beginning, and this is my opinion, Governor Cuomo requested all of these vents: 30,000 vents in March," he noted. "How he would know we would need 30,000 vents is beyond me. All I know is that I feel like they felt the need to use them to be right and not look bad."

"And that was at the expense of the patients," he concluded.

A YouTube video produced by Journeyman Pictures that shares Olszewski's experience was released Tuesday. Since its launch, healthcare workers like Turntable Health founder Dr. Zubin Damania, or ZDoggMD on YouTube, have refuted her claims, calling her conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer with a personal agenda.

Now there is a Change.org petition demanding an investigation into his career.