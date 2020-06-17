Understand the dress codes of Orthodox Jewish women and their various interpretations

Written by Hannah Tindle, CNN

Based on the true story of Deborah Feldman, a Jewish woman who left the Satmar community in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in search of a new life, Netflix's hit series "Unorthodox" has brought Hasidic culture, and its female dress codes, to the mainstream. Attention. One of the most talked about aspects of the show is the clothing, which forms the story of the main character Esty (played by Shira Haas) from start to finish.

Costume designer for the series, Justine Seymour, spent hours thoroughly researching, including a week-long stint within the Satmar community in New York. "I think one of the greatest gifts of my work is that it is very creative, but also very educational," he said during a telephone interview.

"You have to be sensitive, respectful and informed when you look at a very closed community," said Seymour, who is not Jewish. She said she discovered that the women she met during her research adopted designer brands for shoes, scarves and bags. "Kate Spade, Chanel, Ferragamo and Hermes were the standout designers," she said, which "adds a bit of glamor to the conservative dress code."

Whether you're looking for thrift stores looking for silk scarves (said you bought over 100 for the show) or building faux fur shtreimels (hats worn by Hasidic married men usually made of mink) from scratch Seymour said he worked hard to make sure that each suit would adhere to Orthodox Jewish laws, but would also celebrate the nuances of individual style.

Esty on your wedding day in "Unrthodox". Credit: Anika Molnar / Netflix

Orthodox wardrobe can often be perceived by outsiders as too restrictive and as leaving little room for individual freedom and self-expression. Feldman and Esty's fictional character struggled with the pressures imposed on them by their communities, which extended to their appearance, but the three Jewish women interviewed for this article felt that there is more freedom to explore personal style than people might assume. . – particularly within less conservative homes or branches – and many devoted women play with fashion to reflect their personal taste, while staying within the religious dress codes they have chosen to follow.

Orthodox Judaism spans many traditions and customs, and the Hassidim of Williamsburg are just an ultra-observant group. And although women living in this particular community tend to subscribe to stricter rules for dressing, modern Orthodox followers, for example, choose to interpret some of the basic principles differently.

Specific style codes vary from community to community, with clothing often dictated by practicality or religious occasion: Shabbat, Yom Tov (meaning holidays), weddings and bar mitzvah, as well as personal taste. But no matter where you are or on any occasion, in the Orthodox Jewish world, what clothing to wear is governed by the concept of modesty, called tzniut in Hebrew and tznius in Yiddish. From Tel Aviv to Massachusetts, it is with tznius in mind that clothing is chosen.

Tamara Fulton, fashion stylist and lifestyle editor, married to an Orthodox rabbi and living in London, explained: "There are many different Jewish communities around the world with great diversity, but the underlying principles they share are the same. Tznius is the word in Judaism that is mistranslated to simply mean "modesty", but it is not just about modest dress. Tznius applies to both men and women, and is based on the concept of humility. It really is about how you are in the world and how you behave in a reserved but dignified way, "said Fulton.

This generally means the following for Orthodox women: pants are not worn, and skirts and dresses must fall below the knee, even when sitting; the arms are covered to the elbow and the necklines are high cut. Clothing is often altered, with openings in stitched skirts and added false necklines. Layering is also often used to create final looks.

The scene from "Unorthodox" when Esty's hair is shaved. Credit: Anika Molnar / Netflix

Once married, covering your hair is another of tznius' key principles. Not all women will shave their real hair, as Esty does during one of the most memorable scenes from "Unrthodox" (her hair is shaved for her). But many observant women will wear a scarf or sheitel, the Yiddish word for wig.

A Jewish teacher who taught in Israel at a girls' seminary and who also lived in the Haredi or Ultra-Orthodox community of Manchester, in the north of England, agreed to be interviewed for this article, but asked not to be named for reasons of modesty. .

She herself wears a sheitel and explained that they can often be used as an accessory or as a way to change her look. On the phone he said: "A (woman) I know has a selection of all the sheitels of different colors in different styles. Because she says: I'm covering my head and I'm thinking of a sheitel like a hat. So if I want being blonde one day and brunette another, why shouldn't I be? "

Sheitel style also depends on the community. For example, some Hasidic women wear shorter wigs with a hat on top, so there is no doubt that they wear a head covering. Sheitels are made of human and synthetic hair. When living in Manchester, the teacher always preferred to wear her wig made of real hair for special occasions. "I would have real hair for Shabbat and then synthetic for every day," he said.

It is also common to wear gift jewelry on Shabbat or special occasions. "It is believed that married women should receive beautiful jewelry," said the teacher. "It may be modest, but it would be of high quality."

Seymour noted that jewelry was an important component in putting together costumes for "Not Orthodox." She recalled having to dress about 60 women for the wedding scene for Esty and her husband Yanky, all in diamond and pearl replicas. Later in this scene, the groom presents his new girlfriend with a pair of lattice diamond earrings. "They are very close to the earrings that Deborah Feldman actually received," she said.

When it comes to color, as with other cultures and religions, different colors take on different meanings, but black is not the only color Hasidic women wear. "When I lived in Israel, we hardly ever dressed in black," said the teacher. "They were very bright colors. But not red, never red! As this color is not considered modest. (In Hasidic communities) women will tend to wear navy blue, bottle green, browns and grays."

"For all women, clothing is an expression of yourself. The idea is to look smart, but not draw too much attention," she explained.

A look at Erdem's show at London Fashion Week in February. Credit: Stuart Wilson / BFC / Getty Images

Orthodox women choose to buy clothes from different places, from Jewish-owned clothing stores within their community to other non-Jewish stores or malls. For Fulton, there are several stores that often sell pieces that work for her. "I prefer to wear clothing designed to be worn as is, rather than layering or altering it out of modesty," he said. "H&M and Zara are great at this."

He also noted that many haute couture designers have been producing collections that offer options for women who choose to dress modestly. "It is really interesting to see designers like Valentino, Erdem and McQueen, for example, produce styles that are appropriate for women who want to dress in a more modest way. I am a huge fan of the entire renaissance of the 1970s, too, with designs inspired by Laura Ashley and brands like The Vampire & # 39; s Wife. "

Another brand that has become popular with both observant and secular women is Batsheva. The winning CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 2018 brand is known for its ruffled dresses and prairie style. Established by native New Yorker Batsheva Hay, the foundation for her eponymous label focuses on her own personal history and culture.

Her husband, photographer Alexei Hay, began following orthodox practices just before they started dating. At her wedding, Batsheva, who grew up in a secular Jewish family and who is not very observant of Jewish dress codes, said that men and women were separated, which is traditional, and Hay was wearing her wedding dress. mother, made of mexican. Lace and suitable for tznius.

Alexei and Batsheva Hay on their wedding day. Credit: Courtesy of Batsheva Hay.

Without formal training in fashion design, Hay, a former attorney, began making clothes for her while she was at home raising young children. He launched his brand in 2016.

"When I started Batsheva, I discovered that many of the references that interested me were retro or old-fashioned," she said by phone. "Also in my (neighborhood), and in Brooklyn, which is a short subway ride from me, I was seeing Orthodox women dressing similarly to this." Hay, who said that she is forced to work within specific, pre-established rules, but interpreting them again. In this way, she has developed a style that is modest but also distinctive and fun.

A look at the Batsheva Spring-Summer 2020 collection presented at New York Fashion Week in September 2019 Credit: Victor Virgile / Gamma-Rapho / Getty Images

"The goal for Orthodox Jews is not the abandonment of beauty," he said. "It's supposed to work within that to look beautiful."

Seymour echoed this sentiment: "With costumes in & # 39; Not Orthodox & # 39 ;, he wanted to honor women around the world who want to look beautiful without breaking the codes of modesty." She said she was impressed by the pride that many of the women in the Satmar community dressed well. "If the show can inspire a little more glamor and beauty, and pride in the way (all women) dress, I'd be delighted."