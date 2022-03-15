The shoulder is one of the most common places on the body that sustains injury, strain, or discomfort. This is because people are not often aware of just how much they use their shoulders in day-to-day life, causing it to undergo a fair amount of wear and tear, making them fairly susceptible to ailments like frozen shoulder.

Frozen shoulder, also known as adhesive capsulitis, is a condition where the joints in your shoulder experiences a gradual stiffness as well as pain. This lingering condition usually begins mild before escalating in severity, before eventually improving after some time.

But how does frozen shoulder form, and how can chiropractic care improve the condition?

What Causes of Frozen Shoulder?

The joint in your shoulders is made up of a complex network of ligaments, muscles and tendons, all within a capsule of tissue. As this tissue endures overuse or strain, the tissue can thicken and cause the joint to become tighter, causing discomfort and pain.

Despite knowing this, it is not completely known what causes frozen shoulder to occur, although some known triggers are an arm injury, as well as any other inflammation of the tendons, muscles, bursitis, or rotator tendinitis. Additionally, the condition is more common in those who have diabetes.

Frozen shoulder usually goes through a range of three stages:

Freezing Stage

This initial stage is where you will begin to notice the thickened tissues beginning to cause issues. This will be indicated with pain associated with most movements related to the shoulder. You will also notice your range of motion begins to become more limited.

Frozen Stage

When the shoulder becomes fully “frozen,” a person will likely notice a decrease in pain than the initial freezing stage. However, the range of movement will be at its worst in this stage, and the shoulder will feel very stiff for a prolonged period of time.

Thawing Stage

The thawing stage notes the diminishing of the condition, and over time a person will find that both pain and range of motion will slowly return to them.

While the length of frozen shoulder can vary, this condition can generally last between one to three years, lessened when improved with treatment.

Chiropractic Care for Frozen Shoulder

Whether you’re looking for the nearest chiropractor in Vancouver, Toronto, or anywhere else in the world, seeking chiropractic care for frozen shoulder can make a world of difference. With professional help, those suffering from the condition will find chiropractic care is effective in treating pain and improving the range of motion, reducing the recovery time of the condition and diminishing its severity while the condition is still relevant.

For example, one technique that may be used is known as the Niel Asher Technique, where pressure is applied at key locations, and these points will be stretched by the chiropractor. Besides these methods and techniques, a chiropractor will very likely recommend specific types of exercises and stretches to perform at home to help improve your condition and recovery and keep it away after it settles down.