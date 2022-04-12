iGaming, which is the umbrella term for online poker, casino gaming, and sports betting, is sweeping the world right now. And, after a few years in the wilderness, the industry is once again becoming more widespread here in the USA. According to a recent report by Research & Markets, the sector is expected to reach $92.9 billion by the end of 2023.

If you’re thinking of getting started with playing casino or poker games online, or are interested in wagering on your favourite team sports, read on to discover everything you need to know.

When did iGaming become legal in the US?

Back in 2011, the Department of Justice kickstarted a resurgence of online gaming in the US when it granted individual states the power to pass their own legislation within state lines.

Then, in 2018, further momentum was achieved thanks to the Supreme Court’s decision to overrule the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 (PASPA). Within weeks of that landmark decision, progressive states began to apply for and pass legislation on internet wagering.

Playing Online Poker in the US

For gamers in states that have legislated online poker, it’s actually quite straightforward to find suitable US poker rooms online in which to play. Following the ‘poker boom’ of 2003, this traditional card game became a staple of the iGaming industry, prompting several states to legislate the activity.

Nevada was the first state out of the gate to legalise the digital version of the game, followed by Delaware and, in 2013, New Jersey. In 2019, Pennsylvania entered the online poker world and debuted its first platform.

More recently, Michigan has joined the fray, after Gov. Gretchen Whitmore signed off on legislation at the end of 2019.

The Garden State currently has the largest amount of poker networks and, surprisingly, Nevada only has one regulated online poker site.

Playing Online Casinos in the US

The online casino vertical encompasses games like online slots, roulette, blackjack and video poker. In the US, fully legislated platforms are available to play in the states of Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Residents located in other states can enter cash games via sweepstakes casinos, however, they typically don’t provide the advantages that gaming at a legislated platform does.

Sports Betting in the US

Given the country’s love for sports as a whole, it should come as no surprise to learn that sports betting is the largest legalised iGaming vertical in the US.

Currently, it’s legal to place wagers on sporting events online and via mobile apps in a total of 26 states, namely:

ADVERTISEMENT

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan

Mississippi

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Nevada

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Colorado

Tennessee

Washington DC

West Virginia

Virginia

Wyoming

Additionally, several other states are in the process of pursuing legislation to launch mobile sports betting and further land-based betting options or have active bills in process.

Is further expansion on the cards?

As the states that have legislated iGaming continue to reap the economic benefits associated with such an innovative tech industry, we can expect to see more and more states push for legalisation of at least one of the three main iGaming categories in the coming months.