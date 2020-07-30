Understanding the massive scale of coronaviruses in the U.S.

As the country begins to reopen, it is clear that life will look very different on the other side of the crisis. In just a few months, more than 150,000 people died in the US with a global figure of more than 660,000 lives, a scale difficult to understand and beyond any pandemic in recent history.
These massive numbers are not just anonymous figures. They represent individual lives, and the countless loved ones left behind by the pandemic, grappling with how to mourn and pay tribute to the people they lost. Read some of their stories here.
