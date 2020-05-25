Underworld details shed light on scrapped live-action TV show

Star Wars TV live action is one thing now thanks to The MandalorianBut it could have been part of the franchise more than a decade ago, if George Lucas had gotten away with it. Lucas, beginning in 2004, began putting together scripts for a live-action television show known as Star Wars: UndergroundThat never quite came together. Now, writer Ronald D. Moore has shed new light on the project.

Ronal D. Moore is known for his work on shows like Star Trek: the next generation, Battlestar Galactica and more recently stranger. During a recent interview, Moore was asked about working on Star Wars: Underworld. First, Moore explained what happened in the process of writing the scripts.

"I was one of several, there was a group of international writers who gathered … we met at Skywalker Ranch once every six to eight weeks, something like that. And we shared stories together, and right after we did." go out and write some drafts and bring them back, and George and we would sit down and criticize them, and then we would do another draft and tell more stories … It was great! It was a ball, it was a lot of fun. "

"It didn't ultimately happen, we wrote that he would say somewhere in the 40 and 48 scripts, something like that … the theory was that George Lucas wanted to write all the scripts and do them all and then he was going to go out there and figure out how to produce them Because I wanted to do a lot of cutting edge tech stuff with CG and virtual sets, etc. And I had a whole new thing that I wanted to accomplish. "

"And what happened was that, you know, we wrote the scripts and then George said 'OK, this is enough for now, and then I'll get back to you. I want to see all the production stuff.'" And then time went by and, like a year or so, that's when he sold Lucasfilm to Disney. "

George Lucas' idea was to have everything ready for the script side, and then focus on doing the show. Unfortunately, in the early 2000s, before the broadcast boom, Star Wars on television came at a prohibitive cost. But, as Ronald D. Moore explains, Lucas was not taking that into account. They were encouraged to go big.

"It was an extraordinary task for someone. I don't know anyone else who would really take care of that … At that point, George just said 'write it as big as you want, and we'll figure it out later.' So we really had no (budget) constraints. We were all experienced television and feature film writers, so we all knew what was theoretically possible on a production budget. But we just said, 'For this pass, OK, let's go. to take it to their word to make it crazy and big & # 39; and there was a lot of action, lots of sets and huge set pieces. Just much bigger than you would normally do on a TV show. "

The specific plot details for the show have remained elusive, for the most part. Earlier this year, a few test images leaked online, previewing some of what we might have expected. Star Wars: Underworld done. As Ronald D. Moore tells it, there would have been a great narrative line connecting the episodes.

"Yes, I think it was more or less a great story. It was a long story with episodic things that would happen. You know, there would be certain events (that) would happen in this episode or this episode, so it was kind of an episodic quality for some of them. But it had a broader narrative, in terms of the story of those particular characters in that setting. "

Various live-action shows, including a Rogue One The prequel and Obi-Wan Kenobi series are currently in the works for Disney +. Meanwhile, these scripts are all sitting in a vault somewhere in Lucasfilm gathering dust. This news comes to us through Collider.

