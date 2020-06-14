Unearthed continues to be positively identified as the children of the & # 39; cult mother & # 39; Lori Vallow

Idaho police positively identified the unearthed remains as those of the two missing children of "cult mother" Lori Vallow.

"It is not the result we expected: to be able to find the children safe," Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen said Saturday. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of JJ and Tylee."

Chad Daybell, 51, the self-published author of End of the World novels, was charged Tuesday with burying Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, in his backyard on separate dates in last September, the month they were reported missing by relatives

Daybell was detained after authorities showed up at the property with a search warrant and a backhoe.

After the remains were discovered and before they were examined by the coroner's office, the police told JJ's grandparents that they were from the boy and from Tylee, according to reports.

Autopsies confirmed the identifications, Hagen said.

Daybell and Vallow, 46, were married weeks after their 49-year-old wife died in their sleep in October under what authorities said were suspicious circumstances.

Vallow has been charged in connection with the disappearance of her children and is being held in an Idaho jail on $ 1 million bail.

Her family accused her of being part of a cult with Daybell.

Daybell is being held in lieu of $ 1 million bail for destroying or concealing charges of evidence.

In May, Fox 10 Phoenix reported obtaining 2018 emails in which Vallow asked Daybell to judge the "clear" and "dark" spirits of her children and her husband, Charles Vallow.

A source told the station that Daybell believed that people were reborn or graduated to the next level when they died. His rubric rated Tylee a level 4.1 dark spirt. JJ was listed as a spirit of light 4.2.

Vallow's brother Alex Cox killed Charles Vallow last July in a shooting that Arizona police said was in self-defense.

Cox died in December of natural causes.