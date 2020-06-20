Unemployed Kentucky workers fill state capital, demand help after months of waiting







The assistance comes after protests in Frankfort, the state capital, by unemployed residents who say they have not received benefits since they were fired due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deborah McLaughlin, who has been unemployed since April, says she appeared in Frankfort for three days in a row before her case was resolved.

Courtney See recently waited 10 hours for unemployment assistance before she was told that offices would close that day.

"Everyone started screaming," See said. "I didn't know what to do, but I knew that if it was the loudest, it would be heard."