Unemployed Kentucky workers fill state capital, demand help after months of waiting

The assistance comes after protests in Frankfort, the state capital, by unemployed residents who say they have not received benefits since they were fired due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Deborah McLaughlin, who has been unemployed since April, says she appeared in Frankfort for three days in a row before her case was resolved.
Courtney See recently waited 10 hours for unemployment assistance before she was told that offices would close that day.
"Everyone started screaming," See said. "I didn't know what to do, but I knew that if it was the loudest, it would be heard."
See returned the next morning after a fellow plaintiff told him he would be given priority help, and his case was resolved in 10 minutes, he told CNN.
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kentucky has received more than 900,000 unemployment claims, according to the state's Workforce Education and Development Cabinet.
"The Office of Unemployment Insurance (OUI) has processed over 90% of eligible claims and has paid more than $ 2.5 billion to Kentuckians," JT Henderson, executive director of communications for the cabinet, told CNN by email.
Henderson says there are 7,300 claims for March, April 26,000 and May 17,000 that have not been processed.
"No one in state government will be happy until all Kentuckians have received benefits for those who qualify," said Henderson.
Janaya Bani Irsheid lives in Cincinnati, Ohio, but worked in Kentucky until she was fired in March due to the pandemic. She quickly applied for unemployment insurance. And for three days, he drove nearly two hours to Frankfort to seek unemployment assistance.
Almost three months later, and after three days of protesting and waiting in line, Bani Irsheid will receive his benefits next week, he tells CNN.
"I had to borrow money, I had to borrow that I couldn't pay," said Bani Irsheid.