Unemployed mother gives away lottery prizes to officer who was shot in the line of duty due to suggestion & # 39; disinterested & # 39; from her daughter

A single mother from Kansas City, Missouri, who lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic, decided to give away her $ 100 lottery winnings to a police officer who was shot in the line of duty due to her daughter's disinterest. 12 years.

In an interview on Saturday at "Fox & Friends Weekend", Shetara Sims explained that her daughter, Rakiya Edmundson, initially had the idea.

"Because I know the police have been there for me, but it was such a selfless act for my daughter and I didn't want to change that. I wanted it to stay the way it is," Sims told host Pete Hegseth.

Edmundson said he knew that if his family did not have money, the family of an officer who was shot in the line of duty would not either.

"Because my mother told me to care about strangers, and then I thought about her family and how they might need to buy food, and then go see him," he said.

According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, on July 10, Shetara anonymously called the Kansas City Missouri Police Department to donate her proceeds.

Kansas City Police Sgt. Jake Becchina was shot on July 2.

He told Hegseth that acts of kindness like this are what keep his department running.

"It gives us the energy to keep showing up every day. You know, we keep serving. And we show up to serve and that doesn't come with conditions. We serve no matter what," he said.

"But when someone calls us that and shows us this kind of support, that really gives us the energy we need to continue every day," said Becchina.

It took days for the Kansas City Police Department to locate the Sims. They then created a GoFundMe page for Sims and Edmundson that has now raised over $ 123,000

"It's not looking at the money that makes me think," said Sims. "He's looking at the comments."

"They gave me all the riches in the world. These people don't even know me and they have so many good things to tell me. It was worth more than all the money in the world," he concluded.