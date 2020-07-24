Unemployment benefits: Employers have trouble recruiting. Blame the federal raise of $ 600

The restaurant wants to hire one or two more workers, but is having a hard time finding candidates for the jobs, which pay between $ 8.50 and $ 10 an hour, said Zalak Thakkar, an investor in the store. Those who send resumes, he said, do not answer follow-up calls.

It is hurting the results of the store. Employees are overworked and sales fell 5-10%, in part because customers leave when they see long lines, he said.

Why is it so difficult to find workers when Georgia's unemployment rate was 7.6% in June, more than double the February level? Thakkar He believes it is due to the weekly increase of $ 600 in unemployment benefits that Congress enacted in late March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The federal supplement has provided the unemployed $ 15 an hour, before accounting for Georgia state benefits of up to $ 365 per week.

"If the government is paying more to stay home, why would those people be there risking their lives, number one, number two, away from their families, and number three, making less money?" Thakkar said.

"I don't blame these people," he continued. "If I were them, I would do what was best for my family."

The $ 600 upgrade, which runs out this week, has helped millions pay rent, buy groceries, and cover other bills during pandemic-fueled blockades. The generous drive was designed to keep laid-off people at home rather than looking for work.

But it has also kept some workers on the sidelines, creating headaches for employers trying to get back to work, even as new waves of coronaviruses complicate the reopening of the state.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are divided over whether to extend benefits. Democrats say the federal boost should run until next year because the economy is still weak and the unemployed say they have trouble finding jobs, as well as childcare.

However, Republicans are concerned that such generous payments may discourage people from returning to their jobs, delaying the economic recovery. They point to the investigation, including an estimate from the Congressional Budget Office that found that five out of six beneficiaries would receive more unemployment benefits than if they returned to work if the $ 600 benefit were extended until January.

The Senate delayed submitting a plan this week amid negotiations over a proposal that could involve reducing the benefit and possibly combining it with a return-to-work bonus.

The $ 600 federal weekly boost to unemployment benefits expires this month unless Congress extends it.

Extended and rejected job offers

Small business owners say they have trouble convincing employees to come back or hire new ones. Nearly one in five has had an employee who declines a job offer because he wanted to remain unemployed, according to a survey conducted in May by the Research Center of the National Federation of Independent Business.

Take Darren Holley, the owner of an asphalt paving company in Tampa, Florida, who has enough work to hire 20 people in the next few days. Holley has been unable to bid on as many contracts as he would like because he does not have enough teams to do the job.

And although Florida's unemployment rate was 10.4% in June, Holley said most applicants don't show up for interviews, and temp agencies tell them they have no one to send to. Recently, six people were scheduled, but only one came an hour late.

Unemployed Floridians can earn up to $ 875 a week, when combined with state benefits, which is more than Holley pays.

"Finding people who are willing to apply and who want to work, that's the hard part," said Holley, adding that he didn't have as much trouble hiring before the pandemic. "The by-product of this stimulus bill has been the exhaustion and disintegration of the general labor group."

Unemployed Americans cannot reject positions and continue to collect unemployment benefits, unless they meet the criteria to qualify for a temporary pandemic program that Congress created to help those directly affected by the coronavirus.

But employers say this doesn't actually happen in practice. Some owners say they don't have time to report those who refuse to accept an offer, while others say it's difficult to inform their state unemployment agency of employees who won't be returning.

Well-paying jobs go uncovered

Not all Walid Sukarieh employees returned to their previous positions after they reopened their Boston vision care stores in mid-May. That forced him to close a location on Thursdays, although he now has many more customers.

Sukarieh is trying to hire a job that pays more than $ 50,000 a year, on average, but has seen less interest than before the pandemic.

"Technically, everyone is now employed by the government in a certain way," he said.

Some small business owners hope Congress doesn't extend the $ 600 boost, at least not across the country. Some states and industries are better off than others, and work is available, they say.

"The economy will never return to normal if we encourage people not to go looking for a job," said Dan Crane, owner of a medical billing company in Salt Lake City, Utah, who finds it difficult to recruit for six vacancies.

But as the clock ticks on the $ 600 increase, some Americans are increasing their job searches.

Holley is already seeing more interest. Earlier this week, he hired two people, and of the three interviews scheduled for Tuesday, two showed up and one called to reschedule the appointment.

"I expect an avalanche of applicants probably on Monday or Tuesday," he said. "Suddenly, it will be & # 39; Are they hiring? & # 39;