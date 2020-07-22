Unemployment benefits: how Congress can help with the new aid law

The federal upgrade, part of the $ 2 billion coronavirus relief package approved in late March, expires after this week. An estimated 25 million Americans are receiving additional payments, in addition to their state unemployment benefits, and are injecting an additional $ 15 billion into the economy, according to an estimate.

But companies are concerned about having trouble bringing workers back because the momentum of Congress pays many recipients more than they earned while employed.

One of the biggest unknowns? Where will the economy be in a few months, which is what legislators have to make bets on.

"There is a danger of setting unemployment benefits too low in an environment where the economy is very bad," said Joseph Vavra, professor of economics at the University of Chicago. "The argument for high unemployment benefits becomes less compelling the healthier the economy is."

This is what's on the table:

Continue the $ 600 federal benefit until next year

Democrats say the economy is still weak and that American families still need help to survive. Although more than 7 million jobs were added in May and June, some 18 million people remained unemployed last month. And more than a million people continue to file unemployment benefits for the first time each week.

The House Heroes Act, which passed the chamber in May, would extend the $ 600 benefit until January 31. But it would allow those who already receive the supplement by that date to continue charging it until the end of March.

Reduced weekly benefit improvement

While some Senate Republicans want to completely eliminate the $ 600 raise, many realize that this is unlikely to happen.

So they are also contemplating reducing the size of the weekly boost. But keep in mind that a $ 300 improvement would mean 42% of the unemployed would earn more in unemployment than at work, according to Vavra's estimate.

Currently, about two-thirds of the unemployed are earning more in unemployment with the $ 600 increase than in wages.

However, the unemployed cannot simply turn down offers to return to work. They risk losing their payments entirely unless they meet the criteria to qualify for special pandemic assistance for those directly affected by the outbreak.

Providing a bonus to return to work

Republicans are most excited about a return to work bonus, which has been presented by Ohio Senator Rob Portman and Texas Rep. Kevin Brady, a senior member of the House Ways and Means Committee. Brady's proposal calls for providing up to $ 1,200 to workers who accept a job offer.

Idaho, which recently implemented a similar plan, said last week that nearly 2,000 companies have sought more than 10,000 bonuses for their employees on the first day of the program.

Some Republicans seek to combine a return-to-work bonus with a smaller improved unemployment benefit.

Offering both would provide the unemployed with the income they need and mitigate disincentives to work, said Douglas Holtz-Eakin, president of the American Action Forum, a center-right policy institute.

"It really is going to be the package that matters," he said.

Institute a payroll tax cut

President Donald Trump is pushing for a payroll tax cut, as he has been for months. It would provide more money to workers by reducing the amount deducted from their paychecks to fund programs like Social Security and Medicare.

But this would not help the millions of Americans who are unemployed, who are the focus of lawmakers right now.

A growing number of Republicans and most Democrats do not support that measure, although it remains a White House priority.

Tying an increase in benefits to the unemployment rate

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, recently introduced a bill that would base improved benefits on a state's unemployment rate.

The unemployed would continue to receive $ 600 as long as a state's three-month average unemployment rate remains above 11%. The supplement would decrease by $ 100 for each percentage point decrease in the rate, until it falls below 6%.