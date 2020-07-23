Unemployment benefits increase again for the first time in 4 months







Weekly claims for the first time peaked at 6.9 million in the last week of March and fell continuously until last week, when the trend reversed. Economists had forecast claims this week would remain stable at 1.3 million, the same amount as in last week's report.

Nearly four months after the Covid-19 pandemic devastated Americans' health, their economy, and their job market, improving economic data is slowing.

The resurgence of infections and the setback of reopening plans in several states make it difficult for people to re-enter the labor force after the pandemic closes, and could derail the vulnerable economic recovery in the United States.

Excluding seasonal adjustments, the number of initial claims is slightly less than the adjusted figure, but is still rounded to 1.4 million. During normal times, seasonal adjustments help smooth the data, but during the pandemic it has been less helpful.