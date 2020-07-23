Unemployment benefits increase again for the first time in 4 months

Nearly four months after the Covid-19 pandemic devastated Americans' health, their economy, and their job market, improving economic data is slowing.
The resurgence of infections and the setback of reopening plans in several states make it difficult for people to re-enter the labor force after the pandemic closes, and could derail the vulnerable economic recovery in the United States.
Excluding seasonal adjustments, the number of initial claims is slightly less than the adjusted figure, but is still rounded to 1.4 million. During normal times, seasonal adjustments help smooth the data, but during the pandemic it has been less helpful.
In addition to regular applications for unemployment benefits, nearly 1 million people in 49 states applied for pandemic unemployment assistance, a program that Congress launched as part of the government's Covid response. Provides benefits to workers who are generally not eligible, such as self-employed and self-employed. The program will expire at the end of the year.
"The growing unemployment claims are a deeply troubling signal as weekly unemployment benefits of $ 600 soon expire for tens of millions of unemployed Americans," said Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor in comments by email.
An estimated 25 million Americans are receiving additional payments on top of their state unemployment benefits, and it is injecting an additional $ 15 billion into the economy, according to The Century Foundation, a progressive nonprofit group of experts.
Lawmakers are looking for a variety of options. Democrats would like to continue the weekly boost of $ 600 in 2021 and included such a provision in the House aid bill passed in May.
But companies are concerned about having trouble bringing workers back because the momentum of Congress pays many recipients more than they earned while employed.
Phil Mattingly, Lauren Fox, and Ted Barrett contributed to this report.