Unemployment benefits increase again for the first time in 4 months

Weekly claims for the first time peaked at 6.9 million in the last week of March and fell continuously until last week, when the trend reversed. Economists had forecast claims this week would remain stable at 1.3 million, the same amount as in last week's report.

Nearly four months after the Covid-19 pandemic devastated Americans' health, their economy, and their job market, improving economic data is slowing.

The resurgence of infections and the setback of reopening plans in several states make it difficult for people to re-enter the labor force after the pandemic closes, and could derail the vulnerable economic recovery in the United States.

Excluding seasonal adjustments, the number of initial claims is slightly less than the adjusted figure, but is still rounded to 1.4 million. During normal times, seasonal adjustments help smooth the data, but during the pandemic it has been less helpful.

In addition to regular applications for unemployment benefits, nearly 1 million people in 49 states applied for pandemic unemployment assistance, a program that Congress launched as part of the government's Covid response. Provides benefits to workers who are generally not eligible, such as self-employed and self-employed. The program will expire at the end of the year.

Some news was less serious. Continuing claims, which count people who have applied for benefits for at least two consecutive weeks, fell to 16.2 million, more than 1 million compared to the previous week. The continuous number of claims tracks requests for the first time in a week. Therefore, an increase in the number of continuous claims in the coming weeks could be a bad sign for the recovery of the labor market.
Another major concern is the expiration of Washington's weekly $ 600 boost to unemployment benefits. It is technically scheduled to end on July 31, but in reality this week is the last week that fringe benefits will be paid, because payments are provided for weeks ending on Saturday or Sunday. July 31 falls on a Friday.

"The growing unemployment claims are a deeply troubling signal as weekly unemployment benefits of $ 600 soon expire for tens of millions of unemployed Americans," said Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor in comments by email.

An estimated 25 million Americans are receiving additional payments on top of their state unemployment benefits, and it is injecting an additional $ 15 billion into the economy, according to The Century Foundation, a progressive nonprofit group of experts.

Unemployed Americans say the bigger checks are helping them pay rent, buy medicine, and put food on the table for themselves and their families. State benefits alone replace only 40% of wages. Furthermore, they argue, there are few jobs that can be had as the nation faces yet another increase in coronavirus cases.

Lawmakers are looking for a variety of options. Democrats would like to continue the weekly boost of $ 600 in 2021 and included such a provision in the House aid bill passed in May.

But companies are concerned about having trouble bringing workers back because the momentum of Congress pays many recipients more than they earned while employed.

Looking ahead, Senate Republicans and White House negotiators reached an agreement for parts of the next stimulus package on Wednesday. The White House also raised the possibility of a short-term extension of unemployment benefits to buy time to find a broader deal, but the Senate Republican leadership rejected the idea.

Phil Mattingly, Lauren Fox, and Ted Barrett contributed to this report.

