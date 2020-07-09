Unemployment claims are falling. But 1.3 million still applied for assistance last week

Another 1.3 million people first filed claims for unemployment aid last week, according to the Labor Department.
Weekly jobless claims have been declining for more than three months from their peak in the last week of March. That's a good sign, because it means that fewer people are in need of benefits. But claims are still stubbornly high and aren't trending down as fast as economists would like.
The weekly claims were never in the million-dollar stage before the pandemic.
Ongoing claims, which count workers who have filed claims for at least two weeks in a row, totaled 18.1 million.
Economists have shifted their focus to continuous claims earlier this summer, saying it is a better indicator of how many people are going back to work instead of keeping benefits. But once again, the number is slowly declining, and that does not bode well for the economic recovery.
On top of that, many states have paused their economic reopening hours after an increase in Covid-19 infections. That could keep people home longer, when they would otherwise have returned to work in the later reopening phases.
The latest CFO survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta found that the average surveyed business did not expect to return to its pre-pandemic employment level until the end of 2021.
