Unemployment claims are falling. But 1.3 million still applied for assistance last week

Another 1.3 million people first filed claims for unemployment aid last week, according to the Labor Department.

Weekly jobless claims have been declining for more than three months from their peak in the last week of March. That's a good sign, because it means that fewer people are in need of benefits. But claims are still stubbornly high and aren't trending down as fast as economists would like.

The weekly claims were never in the million-dollar stage before the pandemic.

Ongoing claims, which count workers who have filed claims for at least two weeks in a row, totaled 18.1 million.