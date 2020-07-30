Unemployment claims increase for second consecutive week

Some 1.4 million people filed initial jobless claims last week, up to 12,000 from the revised level of the previous week, which was the first increase in 16 weeks.

Unadjusted, 1.2 million people filed claims the first time, 171,000 fewer from last week Seasonal adjustments are traditionally used to smooth the data, but that has tended to have an opposite effect during the pandemic.

Continuing claims, which count workers who have filed at least two weeks in a row, were 17 million for the week ending July 18, 867,000 more than the revised level of the previous week. These seasonally adjusted claims peaked in May at nearly 25 million.