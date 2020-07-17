Unemployment: Half of American adults live in households that lost income in a pandemic

Here's the latest: Half of American adults live in homes that lost income from jobs.

That's what the Census Bureau found in its most recent weekly survey, conducted July 2-7, which tracks the impact of the virus on the nation.

In some states, even more residents are affected. In Hawaii, which depends on tourism, the share is 61.6%, while in Nevada, where all casinos had closed, it was 59.7%. New York and California reached 58.2% and 57.5%, respectively.

Some places fared relatively better. They include: the District of Columbia with 34.6%, North Dakota with 36.1%, Iowa with 39% and Idaho with 39.4%.