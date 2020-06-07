Unfinancing police: what it means and how it could be

It's as simple as it sounds: Instead of funding a police department, a sizable chunk of a city's budget is invested in communities, especially marginalized ones, where much of the surveillance occurs.

Does defunding the police mean dismantling the police?

That depends on who you ask, said Philip McHarris, a doctoral candidate in sociology at Yale University and a senior research and policy associate at the Community Resource Center for Safety and Accountability.

Some supporters of the divestment want to reallocate some, but not all, of the funds from police departments to social services. Some want to remove all police funds and dissolve departments.

The concept exists on a spectrum, but both interpretations focus on reinventing the appearance of public safety, he said.

It also means dismantling the idea that the police are "public administrators" designed to protect communities. McHarris said that many African Americans and other people of color do not feel protected by the police.

Why pay the police?

McHarris says divesting funds ends the culture of punishment in the criminal justice system. And it is one of the only options that local governments have not attempted in their attempts to end deaths in police custody.

Workouts and body cameras haven't brought about the change supporters want.

McHarris grew up in a neighborhood where there were "real and discernible threats of armed violence," and said he never thought of calling the police, that was for his own safety. Instead, he relied on neighbors who helped him overcome threats of danger.

What if, you said, those people could provide the same support that they showed you full time?

To explain why he supports the idea, Isaac Bryan, director of UCLA's Center for Black Policy, tells the story: Police in the South started out as slave patrol, a team of vigilantes hired to recover escaped slaves. Then, when slavery was abolished, the police enforced Jim Crow laws, including the slightest infractions.

And today, the police disproportionately use force against blacks, and blacks are more likely to be arrested and convicted.

"That story is rooted in our law enforcement," said Bryan.

Where would those funds go?

Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, said removing the police means reallocating those funds to support people and services in underserved communities.

Definancing law enforcement "means that we are reducing the ability of law enforcement to have resources that harm our communities," Cullors said in an interview with WBUR, the Boston public radio station. "It is about reinvesting those dollars in black communities, communities that have been deeply stripped away."

Those dollars can be returned to social services for mental health, domestic violence, and homeless people, among others. Police are often the first to respond to all three, he said.

Those dollars can also be used to finance schools, hospitals, housing and food in those communities: "Everything we know increases security," said McHarris.

Why dissolve the police?

The complete dissolution of the police falls at the most radical end of the spectrum of police divestment, but it is gaining ground.

MPD150, a community advocacy organization in Minneapolis, is focused on abolishing the local police. His work has been featured since George Floyd's death in the custody of the Minneapolis Police.

"People who respond to crises in our community should be the best equipped people to deal with those crises," says the organization.

Instead of "strangers armed with firearms," ​​the organization says, the first responders should be mental health providers, social workers, victim advocates and other members of the community in less visible roles.

He argues that law and order are not encouraged by law enforcement, but through education, employment, and mental health services that are often denied by low-income communities. MPD150 and other police abolition organizations want broader access to all three.

Would the funding police lead to an increase in violent crime?

Large-scale police underfunding had never been done before, making it difficult to say.

But there is evidence that less vigilance can lead to less crime. A 2017 report, which focused on several weeks from 2014 to 2015, when the New York Police Department deliberately withdrew "proactive surveillance," found that there were 2,100 fewer crime reports during that time.

The study defines proactive surveillance as the "systematic and aggressive application of low-level violations" and a greater police presence in areas where "crime is anticipated."

That is exactly the type of activity that supporters of the divestment of the police want to end.

Will the police outlay happen?

It is radical for an American city to operate without law enforcement, but it is already being discussed in Minneapolis.

City Council Member Steve Fletcher, on a Twitter thread council members said they are discussing "what it would take to disband the Minneapolis Police Department and start again with a non-violent, community-oriented outreach and public safety capacity."

"We can totally reimagine what public safety means, the skills we are recruiting for, the tools we need and don't need," he wrote. "We can invest in cultural competence and training in mental health, downscaling, and conflict resolution."

However, disbursement is simpler than dissolution, and at least one mayor has already taken that step. After Californians denounced a proposal to increase the Los Angeles Police Department's budget to $ 1.86 billion, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti agreed to cut $ 100-150 million from the proposed funds.

It is not a significant dent in the budget, but it is proof that officials are listening, Bryan said.

"A week ago, removing the police in any capacity would sound like a 'pie in the sky'," he said. "We are talking about that now. The removal of the entire police may still sound like 'pie in the sky', but next week might be different."