Unilever: deodorant sales drop but ice cream sales boom with social distancing

Consumer goods company Unilever said Thursday that demand for personal care items has plummeted. The company, which owns brands like Dove soap and Ax deodorant, said the blocks have led to declining sales.
However, not everything has been bad for Unilever. The company owns ice cream brands like Breyer & # 39; s, Ben & Jerry & # 39; s and Magnum, and sales of ice cream at home are increasing as people consume more food at home.
"Consumers ate more soups, used more food kits, and accompanied their meals with mayonnaise and ice cream for dessert," Unilever CEO Alan Jope told analysts on Thursday.
Ice cream sales that people consumed at home increased by 15% in the first half of the year, and sales are even higher by 26% between April and June, Unilever said Thursday.
The jump in home ice cream sales was "significantly offsetting" a loss in sales in public places, the company said.
Unilever is now worth nearly $ 155 billion, beating drug makers AstraZeneca, Royal Dutch Shell, HSBC and BP.