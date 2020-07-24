Unilever: deodorant sales drop but ice cream sales boom with social distancing

With social distancing in full effect and people forced to quarantine their homes due to the pandemic, fewer and fewer people enter offices to work or go out to socialize. This has led to fewer people grabbing that deodorant stick to roll before heading out, and more people lounging at home watching Netflix with a tub of ice cream in hand.

Consumer goods company Unilever said Thursday that demand for personal care items has plummeted. The company, which owns brands like Dove soap and Ax deodorant, said the blocks have led to declining sales.

However, not everything has been bad for Unilever. The company owns ice cream brands like Breyer & # 39; s, Ben & Jerry & # 39; s and Magnum, and sales of ice cream at home are increasing as people consume more food at home.

"Consumers ate more soups, used more food kits, and accompanied their meals with mayonnaise and ice cream for dessert," Unilever CEO Alan Jope told analysts on Thursday.