Unilever stops advertising on Facebook and Twitter

"Given our Accountability Framework and the polarized atmosphere in the US, we have decided that from now until at least the end of the year, we will not post brand advertising on the social media news delivery platforms Facebook, Instagram and Twitter on The USA." company said in a statement. "Continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time would not add value to people and society. We will be monitoring on-going and reviewing our current position if necessary."

The household goods company's decision was fueled by concerns about hate speech and divisive content on the platforms, he said. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the news.

"Based on the current polarization and elections that we are having in the United States, there must be much more application in the area of ​​hate speech," Luis Di Como, executive vice president of global media for Unilever, said in an interview. .

Unilever's pledge marks the broadest and potentially most damaging of companies that have turned against Facebook. The company was the 30th highest spend on Facebook advertising in 2019, investing more than $ 42 million on the platform, according to estimates by advertising intelligence company Pathmatics.