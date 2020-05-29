Unique situation for NXT Title Match in takeover: at home | Newsdio

Number one with a twist. We are less than two weeks away from acquiring NXT: In Your House and that means things will speed up fast. With so little time before the show, NXT needs to prepare for everything they have planned for the event. That means setting up the big matches, one of which they have set up in extra detail.

This week on NXT, General Manager William Regal announced that Adam Cole will defend the NXT title against Velveteen Dream for the second time in the Takeover: In Your House main event. Cole said this would be the last shot at the Dream title, which Regal accepted. However, the match will not take place in a normal arena, and now we know where it will go.

According to Fightful Select via Wrestlingnews.co, Velveteen Dream vs. Cole will take place outside of Full Sail University inside a ring surrounded by NXT fighter cars. The match will be recorded on Thursday night, ten days before the broadcast of the match. It is not known if the match will be filmed traditionally or if it will be another cinematic match just like the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match.

This takes a long time to arrive. See how we got here:

Opinion: I'm not sure exactly how the cards are tied around the ring in the dispute, but at least it's something different. We already saw this game once earlier this month and it was so good, so maybe the different atmosphere could help. Cole will have had the title for over a year by the time we get to the game, so maybe it's time to change the title. With that said, how many times has that been said since Cole won the title?

Do you like the special settings? Who leaves as champion? Let us know in the comments below.

