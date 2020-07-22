United Airlines has a new mask policy: passengers must wear masks at airports

Now, passengers who believe they have "extraordinary circumstances" that prevent them from wearing a mask must first obtain permission from the airline not to wear it. United ( UAL ) It says passengers who don't comply with the updated rules could be prevented from boarding a flight or prohibited from flying again.

The policy takes effect on Friday.

The move comes when the airline announced a loss of $ 1.6 billion in the second quarter of the year, the worst loss in its nearly 100-year history. The airline reports that it is still burning $ 40 million in cash each day, as the coronavirus pandemic has cut revenue by 80 percent.

Delta airlines ( DAL ) , which also requires passengers to wear masks after check-in, updated its mask policy on Monday. Now he is telling clients that they have a health condition that prevents them from wearing a mask so they may reconsider the flight. Those who still want to fly on the airline will need to undergo a health consultation at the airport with a doctor provided by the airline.