United Airlines will temporarily ban passengers who do not wear masks

Imperial College London on Exhibition Road in central London. Philip Toscano / PA Images / Getty Images

Researchers at Imperial College London will begin human trials of a UK government-funded Covid-19 vaccine this week, the UK Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said in a statement.

Starting this week, 300 healthy human participants between the ages of 18 and 70 will receive two doses of the vaccine. The vaccine has already proven to be safe and effective in animal trials and "underwent rigorous preclinical safety testing," according to the government statement.

"If the vaccine shows a promising immune response, then larger Phase III trials would be planned to start later in the year with around 6,000 healthy volunteers to test its effectiveness," the statement said. "Ultimately, the researchers hope that if the clinical trials are successful, the vaccine could provide protection against COVID-19 both in the UK and worldwide."

The vaccine involves a "new approach" that uses synthetic strings of genetic code, called RNA, that are based on the virus' genetic material. When injected, the vaccine encourages a person's muscle cells to make viral proteins.

"The trials will be the first test of a new self-amplifying RNA technology, which has the potential to revolutionize vaccine development and allow scientists to respond more quickly to emerging diseases," the statement said.

The UK government has contributed $ 51.4 million (£ 41 million) for the development of the vaccine from Imperial College London, and another $ 6.3 million (£ 5 million) has been donated by members of the public.

The University of Oxford is also working on a vaccine in partnership with UK-based global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. In May, the University of Oxford announced that its vaccine research moved into the second phase of human trials, involving 10,260 participants, including a small number of older adults and children.