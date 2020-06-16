United and other US airlines get more serious about face mask requirements

(CNN) – Passengers on U.S. airlines who assumed facial masks had more barking than biting could end up being bitten later this week.

The announcement comes in place of a federal regulation that requires all passengers to wear masks, the type of enforceable measure that governs the requirements to wear seat belts and not smoke.

What is United doing?

United Airlines came out on Monday with its own separate ad that has more teeth than it has been doing so far. If you refuse to wear a face mask starting June 18, you could be on a restricted travel list.

This is how United presented the process for at least the next 60 days for people who avoid a mask:

First, the hostesses will inform you about the mandatory mask requirements if you are not wearing a face mask and you are not within a small group of exceptions.

If you don't have a covered face, United hostesses will offer you one.

Bring your own face mask from home or United will provide one for your flight. iStock

If some travelers still refuse to wear a mask, attendees "will do their best to reduce the situation (and) will again inform the customer of United's policy."

United's policy does not include forcibly removing a passenger who still refuses to comply, but attendees will submit an incident report.

The airline says that "any final decision or action regarding a customer's future flight benefits will not occur on board, but will take place after the flight has reached its destination, and the incident investigation has been investigated by the security team "

Each carrier will have its own rules.

Six other major US airlines, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, have pledged to implement new policies that require masks, also applied with a penalty as severe as a ban on flying with that particular airline.

"Each airline will determine the appropriate consequences for passengers who do not comply with the airline's coverage policy, including suspension of flight privileges at that airline," said Airlines for America.

Lack of federal action has prompted airlines to act, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

Other airlines are expected to establish specific policies as well as enforcement procedures for crew members. continue in the coming days, the source said.

Federal government: depends on airlines

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao had opposed a federal mask requirement. She said the problem was best determined by airlines and union frontline workers, who are at greater risk if the coronavirus spreads on planes.

"When the federal government gets involved, we tend to be much tougher, we tend to be inflexible, and once we establish a rule, it takes a long time to remove that rule if conditions change," Chao said in a statement. June 3 event organized by Politico.

But a major union representing hostesses said last week that the current approach was not working.

Association of Flight Attendants officer Susannah Carr, who is also a flight attendant for United Airlines, testified before the House Transportation Committee that her colleagues have discussed "the fact that passengers do not like to use the mask could be taken off for a longer period than just eating or drinking. "

"It is definitely a problem that we must address," he said.

Some flyers are also upset

The stewardesses were not the only annoying people because some people did not wear masks. Passengers who are cooperating with the mask requirements have been furious with their seatmates who do not wear masks.

Take the Tony Scott experience. A 53-year-old African-American man with lung problems told the New York Post about his frustrating flight with American Airlines in May.

After 55 days of self-guarantee in California, she decided to fly to Texas and stay with her son.

Scott told the Post that the mandate to wear airline masks for passengers was what made him feel comfortable flying. But when he got on the flight, he found his seatmate unmasked.

He offered to move out of his first-class seat, but the request was denied.

Scott said he felt the airline was not taking his concerns about the seatmate, a white woman who assumed he was a teenager and would not wear a mask, seriously, seriously.

Toothless policies

The main airlines implemented policies that require masks, first for the crew and then for the passengers, in April and May, but without federal regulation, the stewardesses they have been instructed to request compliance using downscaling techniques.

Airlines for America said the upcoming changes include flight announcements describing "specific details about the carrier's face coverage policy, including the consequences passengers may face for violating the policy."

Some airlines, the group said, will require passengers to agree to mask compliance during check-in. United Airlines started doing it last week.

He said customers who "can't confirm these requirements," including having had no symptoms or been around someone who has Covid-19 in the past few weeks, will be unable to register.