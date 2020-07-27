United, Chelsea at CL; Bournemouth, Watford dropped from EPL

Manchester United and Chelsea qualified for the Champions League at Leicester's expense on a frantic last day of the Premier League season on Sunday, while Bournemouth and Watford were relegated to finish five-year stays in the top flight.

United won 2-0 at Leicester through goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team a third place.

Chelsea beat Wolverhampton 2-0 after a goal and an assist from Mason Mount and finished fourth and last in the Champions League ranking ahead of Leicester, which has been in the top four for most of the season.

Leicester, by contrast, will play in the Europa League alongside Tottenham, who tied 1-1 at Crystal Palace to secure sixth place, ahead of Wolverhampton on goal difference.

The battle to avoid the remaining two relegation spots went straight when Aston Villa scored in the 84th minute, conceded a minute later, then held on to draw 1-1 at West Ham to survive. Captain Jack Grealish scored Villa's goal in what could be his last game for his childhood club.

Bournemouth did what had to be done and beat Everton 3-1 but finished one point behind Villa. Watford was also relegated as the penultimate team after losing 3-2 at Arsenal.

Manchester City spent 100 goals for the campaign with a 5-0 victory over last place and already demoted Norwich, a game that marked the last in the Premier League for David Silva after 10 years with City. Kevin De Bruyne had a record 20th attendance of the season and also scored twice.

Liverpool ended its title-winning season with a 3-1 victory at Newcastle and ended with a club record of 99 points.

In addition, Southampton beat Sheffield United 3-1, with Danny Ings scoring his 22nd goal of the season. That left him one behind Leicester's Jamie Vardy, who won the Golden Boot as the league's top scorer.

SWANSEA AT THE TOP

Andre Ayew's tremendous late attack gave Swansea a 1-0 win over 10-man Brentford in the first leg of the League Championship playoff semifinal.

Ayew, who had previously seen his penalty in the second half saved by David Raya, hit nine minutes before the end at Liberty Stadium with a fierce volley from 16 yards.

Leeds and West Bromwich have already been promoted to the Premier League since the Second Level Championship.