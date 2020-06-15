United is Mortgaging Its Frequent Flyer Program to Raise $ 5 Billion

The term of the loan will come from Goldman Sachs ( GS ) , Barclays ( BCS ) and Morgan Stanley ( em ) , and it will take seven years to pay it. The interest rate was not disclosed. United says that between this and an additional $ 4.5 billion in federal loans for which he hopes to be eligible, he estimates he will have $ 17 billion in cash available by the end of September, about three times the normal cash he has.

The lawsuit bottomed out on April 14, when only 87,500 people passed through TSA checkpoints at US airports. USA In comparison, that number exceeded more than 500,000 per day on Thursday, Friday and Sunday past, levels not seen since the end of March

United ( UAL ) He estimates the value of his Mileage Plus program as an independent business at $ 20 billion. You earn income from partners who pay the airline to award miles to their own customers, such as credit card and hotel problems. It had sales of $ 5.3 billion last year, about 12% of United's total revenue.

While those sales declined during the current crisis with a general drop in travel and consumer spending, they have held up better than the airline's passenger revenue, which has nearly evaporated.

United said the loan should have no effect on its 100 million Mileage Plus members, nor will it reduce the airline's control over the terms of the program.

Modest improvement in demand

Meanwhile, United is still planning just a modest improvement in air travel demand with its July flight schedule 75% lower than a year ago. That's an improvement from the airline's 85% cut in June, but it's much lighter than its rival's schedule. American airlines ( AAL ) , which expects to fly 55% of its capacity from a year ago in July.

United plans to resume more than 140 routes it had suspended this spring. And it's occupying about 60% of available seats on domestic flights with passengers paying in June, up from 39% in May and just 13% in April.

Filling many more seats makes it more difficult to have the empty seats necessary for social distancing. United said it will notify passengers when it expects a flight to be more than 70% full and allow those passengers to rebook. But its executives admit that it needs to do more to assure passengers that it is safe to fly.

United has a contactless registration procedure. Flight attendants hand out disinfectant wipes, and passengers, who are asked to wear masks, board from the rear of the plane to the front to limit contact between them.

There is more behind the scenes. Employees are fever controlled when they start a shift. Common surfaces like seats and trays are cleaned. The entire aircraft is sprayed to disinfect it, a process that takes about 10 minutes for a 787 jet.

"We are trying to do everything possible to instill confidence in the travel experience," said United Dulles center manager Omar Idrism.

But even with 60% of seats occupied, it is well below what it takes to make the airline profitable. Last year, United filled 84% of the seats with passengers who paid during the course of the year.

Due to cheaper fares and fewer seats sold, United expects passenger revenue to decline further in July, down from 82% to 88%. But that's also a second-quarter improvement so far. United started the current period with a 98% drop in revenue in April and expects the June drop to be 90%.

The frequent flyer loan is the first of its kind

While this is not the first time an airline has monetized the value of its frequent flyer program, the details of this United deal are different, the airline executives told reporters in a conference call.

Previous frequent flyer-related offers included less favorable terms, such as airlines giving up some control over their operations or discounting purchases of prepaid miles that increased billions but limited cash flow for the airline in the future. What makes this loan unique is that it was not the case this time either.

"We hope that many of our competitors will follow suit," said a senior United executive on the call, who spoke on condition of not being identified by name. "There are many examples of United being the first to take aggressive measures (to deal with the crisis), and this is another example of that."

In the early days of pandemic cases in the United States, United was the first American airline to withdraw its internal hours due to falling demand. It was also the first airline to raise additional cash by selling additional shares, a move rivals made soon after.

United said it believes this type of loan could become a common way for airlines to collect cash from their frequent flyer programs in the future, even beyond the current crisis.

"Even at best, this is a facility that we will be interested in using," said the United executive.

– CNN's Pete Muntean contributed to this report.