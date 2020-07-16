United Kingdom, United States and Canada allege Russian cyber attacks at CoVID-19 research centers





A notice released by the UK's National Center for Cyber ​​Security (NCSC) details the activity of the Russian piracy group and explicitly calls for efforts to target US vaccine research and development organizations. USA, UK and Canada.

Cozy Bear is one of two hacking groups linked to Russian intelligence believed to have accessed the Democratic National Committee's internal systems in the run-up to the 2016 U.S. election, but Thursday's announcement is the first time that It names this group in relation to cyberattacks related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada have issued several warnings about state-backed cyber attacks in the past month.

In May, all three countries issued a warning warning of ongoing cyber attacks against organizations involved in the coronavirus response, including health care agencies, pharmaceutical companies, academics, medical research organizations, and local government.