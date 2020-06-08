United States and Russia to meet for nuclear weapons negotiations this month

Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said that he and his Russian counterpart, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, agreed "the time and place for the nuclear weapons negotiations in June."
In his tweet on Monday, Billingslea said China had been invited to this month's discussions, writing: "Will China show itself and negotiate in good faith?"
The arms control envoy reiterated last month that they expect a future arms control agreement to be multilateral, and told reporters: "We absolutely hope that any agreement will be reached, the Chinese will be part of a trilateral framework in the future. "
Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, said it is unclear what incentive China would have to join the talks, given the disproportionate size of its nuclear arsenal compared to that of Russia and the United States. The latter two countries "possess about 85% of the world's nuclear weapons," "more than 10 times the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads like China, Britain and France combined," he said.
Additionally, Kimball noted that the administration's escalating rhetoric toward China amid the coronavirus pandemic will not have helped bring them to the table.
Speaking at the Hudson Institute last month, Billingslea rejected "the notion that China should not be expected to participate in nuclear arms control until it has accumulated at the levels of the United States and Russia" as "an outdated display of the logic of the Cold War. "
Kimball told CNN that the meeting of the United States and Russia to discuss nuclear weapons control issues is "good, but this is no reason to celebrate because the position of the Trump administration appears to remain the same."
"They refuse to accept Russia's offer to extend New START," he said, referring to "It appears that they are still demanding new agreements that cannot be negotiated before New START expires, not only with Russia, but with China." I'm not jumping for joy. "
Last month, Ryabkov called the New START administration's approach "quite strange" and said "it would be in everyone's interest" to extend the agreement.
In his comments at the Hudson Institute, Billingslea said the administration hoped to avoid "an unnecessarily expensive build-up in a three-way arms race context" between the United States, China and Russia, but cautioned that the United States was prepared to "spend on the I forget". to beat them.
Kimball said the comments reflect "a dangerous philosophy of nuclear weapons" and added: "No one wins an arms race."
Ryabkov said Billingslea's comments were noted.
"We will never allow anyone to lead us into an arms race that exceeds our own capabilities," he said. "But we will find ways to maintain this pressure, both in terms of rhetoric and also in terms of possible actions."