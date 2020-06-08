United States and Russia to meet for nuclear weapons negotiations this month





Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said that he and his Russian counterpart, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, agreed "the time and place for the nuclear weapons negotiations in June."

The Trump administration has abandoned a number of key arms control pacts, most recently the Open Skies Treaty, in favor of seeking a tripartite agreement with Russia and China. Insisting on a trilateral agreement is widely seen as a way to curb New START, the US nuclear reduction treaty. USA And Russia that will expire in February 2021. Beijing has rejected calls to participate in trilateral talks.

In his tweet on Monday, Billingslea said China had been invited to this month's discussions, writing: "Will China show itself and negotiate in good faith?"

The arms control envoy reiterated last month that they expect a future arms control agreement to be multilateral, and told reporters: "We absolutely hope that any agreement will be reached, the Chinese will be part of a trilateral framework in the future. "