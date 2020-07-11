United States Appeals to Proceed with First Federal Execution in 17 Years

WASHINGTON (AP) – Determined to proceed with the first federal execution in nearly two decades, the Justice Department plans to appeal a judge's ruling that would prevent authorities from carrying it out on Monday.

The family of the victims in the case had requested that it be suspended because their fear of the coronavirus would prevent them from attending. Not that they wanted to see the murderer die; For a long time they asked him to give him life imprisonment, and his pandemic objection could postpone the execution indefinitely.

Daniel Lee, 47, was scheduled to die by lethal injection on Monday. Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, was convicted in Arkansas for the 1996 murders of the arms dealer William Mueller, his wife, Nancy, and their 8-year-old daughter, Sarah Powell.

But District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson ruled Friday that the execution would be suspended due to family concern over the pandemic, which has killed more than 130,000 people and is devastating prisons across the country.

About an hour after the judge's decision, the Justice Department filed its notice to appeal to the US Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.The 7th Circuit, based in Chicago, includes Indiana, which is where it would take Execution carried out in the Terre Haute Federal Prison.

The Justice Department argues that it is likely to win an appeal. He contends that the executions require extensive planning and coordination with other law enforcement officials, and says that dozens of staff members were already being brought in from other facilities before Monday's planned execution.

"These preparations cannot be easily undone," says the presentation.

Attorney General William Barr said part of the reason the Trump administration wants to resume executions is to provide a sense of justice to the families of the victims.

But family members of those killed by Lee strongly oppose that idea. They wanted to be present to counter any claims that it was being made on their behalf.

“For us it is a matter of being there and saying: 'This is not done in our name; We don't want this, "said relative Monica Veillette.

Relatives, including Earlene Branch Peterson, who lost her daughter and granddaughter in the murder, have argued that her pain is compounded by the urge to execute Lee in the midst of a pandemic.

"The harm to Ms. Peterson, for example, she is forced to choose if she is present for the execution of a man responsible for the death of her daughter and granddaughter worth defying the orders of her doctor and risking her own life" wrote the judge. .

The court order delays the execution until there is no such emergency. The court order applies only to Lee's execution and does not stop two other executions that are scheduled for next week.

The decision to resume executions has been criticized as a dangerous and political measure. Critics argue that the government is creating an unnecessary and manufactured urgency around an issue that is not high on the list of American concerns at the moment.

The family hopes there will be no execution, ever.

"The family is hopeful that the federal government will support them by not appealing today's ruling, a reversal of which would put them back in the unsustainable position of choosing to attend execution at great risk to their health and safety. or give up on this event. I wanted to be present for a long time, "said Baker Kurrus, an attorney for the victims' family.

Relatives would travel thousands of miles and witness the execution in a small room where the recommended social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus is virtually impossible. There are currently four confirmed cases of coronavirus among inmates at Terre Haute Prison, according to federal statistics, and one inmate there has died.

"It seems insincere to me that someone says they are doing this on behalf of our family and that we and no one has taken our well-being and health into account," Veillette said.

In an interview with The Associated Press earlier this week, Barr said he believed the Bureau of Prisons could "carry out these executions without being at risk." The agency has implemented a number of additional measures, including temperature controls and requiring witnesses to wear masks.

The federal prison system has struggled in recent months to stop the coronavirus pandemic explosion behind bars. As of Friday, more than 7,000 federal inmates had tested positive; The Bureau of Prisons said 5,137 of them had been recovered. There have also been almost 100 prisoner deaths since the end of March.

Lee's attorneys also sought the delay because they were forced to choose between their own health and adequately defend their client.

Chevie Kehoe, whom prosecutors described as the leader of the assassins, recruited Lee in 1995 for his white supremacist organization. Two years later, they were arrested for the Muellers and young Sarah murders in Tilly, Arkansas, about 120 miles northwest of Little Rock. At their 1999 trial, prosecutors said Kehoe, of Colville, Washington, and Lee stole weapons and $ 50,000 in cash from the Muellers as part of their plan to establish a white-only nation.

Lee's attorneys also cite evidence from his trial that Kehoe was the man who actually killed Sarah.

The executions appeared to happen after a Supreme Court decision that refused to block them and a lower court that upheld the ruling. It is unclear what will happen to the other scheduled executions, which are scheduled for next week on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Wesley Ira Purkey of Kansas, who raped and murdered a 16-year-old girl and killed an 80-year-old woman, is scheduled to die Wednesday. Dustin Lee Honken, who killed five people in Iowa, including two children, is scheduled to be executed on Friday.

Keith Dwayne Nelson, scheduled to be executed in August, was convicted of kidnapping a 10-year-old girl while she was skating outside her Kansas home, raping her in a forest behind a church, and then strangling her.

DeMillo reported from Little Rock, Arkansas.