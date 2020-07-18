United States Attorney Calls for Investigation of Federal Crackdown on Portland Riots DHS Chief Vows "We'll Never Give Up"

Oregon Attorney General Friday called for an investigation into the Department of Homeland Security's conduct to crack down on the riots that have plagued the city of Portland for weeks, just as DHS chief Chad Wolf said his agency would "never surrender" to extremists

Attorney Billy Williams requested the investigation by the DHS Inspector General after a video of the federal police appeared arresting the protesters and placing them in unmarked vehicles. Civil rights groups accused the agency of "kidnapping," and lawmakers and the state's congressional attorney general also demanded an investigation for fear that civil rights have been violated and is exacerbating tensions.

DHS ACCUSES PORTLAND OFFICIALS OF ENABLING & # 39; MOB '

But the Department of Homeland Security said the video of a protester who was hit by an unmarked car came after Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents had information that the individual was suspected. of assaulting agents or destroying property, and when a crowd was approaching.

Once CBP officers approached the suspect, a large and violent crowd moved toward his location. For everyone's safety, CBP officers quickly moved the suspect to a safer location for further questions, "the statement said." CBP officers identified themselves and wore CBP insignia during the encounter. The names of the officers were not shown due to recent incidents of doxing against law enforcement personnel who serve and protect our country. "

Portland has been plagued with violence and riots since George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, and companies have reported losses of tens of millions of dollars. Law enforcement agencies, both federal and local, have been attacked with hammers, fireworks, and other weapons, while protesters have posted the officers' personal information online.

The Trump administration deployed "rapid deployment teams" in Portland earlier this month to stop violence in the city, as it continued to rage long after protests in other cities had stopped.

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf released a long list of the violence "violent anarchists" had committed Thursday and visited Portland to study the chaos that followed.

"Our men and women in uniform are patriots," Wolf said on Twitter after meeting with officers on the ground on Friday. "We will never surrender to violent extremists under my surveillance."

The timeline released by DHS describes how anarchists attempted to "ambush" a Portland Police Department officer during a shift change, only to be thwarted by a DHS team. It also noted continued attacks on federal buildings such as the Hatfield Courthouse, one of the many buildings damaged by protesters.

But, despite the violence that has engulfed the city for 48 days, Oregon lawmakers have raised the alarm against the actions of the federal police, saying they are illegal and excessive, and that they are only intensifying the situation, despite the fact that federal forces were only deployed. to the liberal city only after he had already suffered weeks of violence.

"The words and action of President Trump and the Department of Homeland Security show that this is an attack on our democracy," said Mayor Ted Wheeler, who has called on law enforcement to leave the city. "Last week, President Trump used our city as a stage to push his political agenda forward, lighting his base to cause further division and endangering the people of Portland."

Meanwhile, Democratic state congressmen, Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, and Representatives Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici, called on the offices of the Department of Justice and the Department of Justice of DHS to investigate the "unsolicited presence and the violent actions of the federal forces. " in Portland. "

"DHS and DOJ are involved in horrible and outrageous acts in our constitutionally democratic republic," Merkley said in a statement. “First, they are deploying paramilitary forces without any identification that indicates who they are or who they work for. Secondly, these agents are taking people off the street without underlying justification. Both acts are profound offenses against Americans. We demand not only that these acts end, but also that they immediately remove their forces from our state. Given the appalling nature of the violations against the Oregonians, we are demanding full investigations by them. ”

Meanwhile, Wolf showed no signs of backing down on Friday when he posted photos of him speaking to police.

"These brave men and women have defended our justice institutions against violent anarchists for 48 straight days," said Wolf. "We will prevail."

Jake Gibson and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.