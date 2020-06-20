United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York resigns, says Barr

WASHINGTON – The US attorney who oversaw key prosecutions of President Donald Trump's allies and an investigation into Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani will resign from his post, officials said Friday.

Geoffrey Berman will resign as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Attorney General William Barr said in a statement.

Barr said Trump intends to nominate Jay Clayton, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, for the position. The American attorney in New Jersey, Craig Carpenito, will serve as the acting U.S. attorney starting July 3, Barr said.

It was unclear why Berman left office after serving for more than two years. The announcement, made on Friday night, came after Barr visited New York City and met with local police officials there.

Berman's sudden resignation is likely to raise additional questions from congressional Democrats who accused Barr of politicizing the Justice Department and acting more like Trump's personal attorney rather than the country's top law enforcement officer.

The news comes just days after former national security adviser John Bolton claimed in his revealing book that Trump promised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he would interfere in the Halkbank case that was being prosecuted in the Southern District.

The office has prosecuted several Trump associates, including Trump's former personal lawyer and repairman, Michael Cohen, who served a prison sentence for lying to Congress and campaign finance crimes, and has also been investigating Giuliani and his associates. .

Federal prosecutors in New York are investigating Giuliani's business, including whether he did not register as a foreign agent, according to people familiar with the investigation. The people were not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Berman, a Republican who contributed to the President's election campaign, worked for the same law firm as Giuliani and was put on the job by the Trump administration. But as a U.S. attorney, he won over some skeptics after chasing Trump's allies.

He had refrained from directly supervising Cohen's investigation for reasons that were never disclosed.

Berman was appointed by then Attorney General Jeff Sessions in January 2018, months after former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was fired after refusing to resign along with dozens of other federal prosecutors named by President Barack Obama.

Three months later, FBI agents raided Cohen's offices, an act the president denounced as a politically motivated witch hunt.

Berman has taken a direct hand in other investigations that have angered Trump.

His office cited Trump's inaugural committee for a wide range of documents as part of an investigation into various potential crimes, including possible illegal contributions by foreigners to inaugural events.

And weeks before the 2018 midterm elections, Berman announced insider trading charges against a fervent Trump supporter, Republican Rep. Chris Collins. Collins, who represented western New York, has since resigned.

Under Berman's tenure, his office also filed charges against Michael Avenatti, the combative lawyer who gained fame by representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits related to Trump. Avenatti was convicted in February of trying to extort money from sportswear giant Nike after prosecutors said he threatened to use his media access to damage Nike's reputation and stock price unless the company paid him up to $ 25 million.

The Southern District of New York is one of the nation's top districts, dealing with major mafia and terror cases over the years. If the mastermind of the September 11 attacks had been tried in a court of law, he would have been there.

Associated Press writers Zeke Miller in Washington and Tom Hays in New York contributed to this report.