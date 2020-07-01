United States Buys Nearly All Global Stocks of Coronavirus Drug Remdesivir

The United States has purchased almost the entire global supply of remdesivir, the antiviral drug that can speed the recovery of patients infected with the coronavirus.

The secretary of Health and Human Services announced earlier this week an agreement to secure large quantities of the drug from Gilead Sciences until September, allowing US hospitals to buy it.

"President Trump struck a surprising deal to ensure that Americans have access to the first licensed therapeutic product for COVID-19," Azar said in a statement.

“As much as possible, we want to make sure that any American patient who needs remdesivir can get it. The Trump Administration is doing everything in our power to learn more about life-saving therapies for COVID-19 and to ensure access to these options for the American people. "

HHS said it has secured more than 500,000 drug treatment courses.

"This represents 100 percent of Gilead's projected production for July (94,200 courses of treatment), 90 percent of production in August (174,900 courses of treatment), and 90 percent of production in September (232,800 courses) of treatment), in addition to an allocation for clinical trials, "he said.

Remdesivir will cost $ 3,120 for the typical patient with private health insurance, the drug maker said Monday, adding that it will cost hospitals about $ 520 per dose for patients with private insurance.

The shortest and most common course of treatment would result in $ 3,120, while the longest duration would cost $ 5,720, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The antiviral drug is the only one approved by the European Medicines Agency to treat patients with coronavirus, according to Euronews.

Another drug that has an effect in coronavirus patients is the steroid dexamethasone, which reduces the number of deaths in patients with more serious illnesses by up to a third, the media outlet reported, citing British researchers.

"They have access to most of the (remdesivir) medicine supply, so there is nothing for Europe," said Dr. Andrew Hill, visiting researcher at the University of Liverpool, to the UK Guardian.

"This is the first major approved drug, and where is the access mechanism? Once again we are at the end of the line, "he said.

Hill added that the United Kingdom could still obtain remdesivir through what is known as a compulsory license, which overrides the company's intellectual property rights.

That would allow the UK to buy from generic companies in Bangladesh or India, where the Gilead patent is not recognized, The Guardian reported.