United States carries out airstrike against ISIS in Somalia

"The United States Africa Command carried out an air strike against ISIS-Somalia terrorists after they attacked associated forces at a remote location near Timirshe, Somalia on July 21," the command said in a statement on Wednesday. , saying that "when this air strike occurred, US forces were in the area to advise and assist Somali and associated forces."

It was not immediately clear if United States personnel were directly involved in the engagement.

Timirshe is located 140 kilometers southeast of Bosasso, Somalia.

"At this time, it is assessed that this airstrike killed seven (7) ISIS-Somalia terrorists," the Africa Command statement said.