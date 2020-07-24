United States confirms that a fighter jet flew near the Iranian airliner for inspection

A US F-15 conducted a "standard visual inspection" of the Iranian private plane at a close distance of about 1,000 meters (about 3,300 feet), said a spokesman for the Central Command, the US military command responsible for the Middle East. a declaration.
The US statement came after Iranian state media, Press TV, reported that fighter jets had carried out "dangerous" maneuvers near an Iranian airliner.
Several passengers were injured in the incident, according to Press TV. The Mahan Air flight was flying from Tehran to Beirut, state media reported.
Iranian national broadcaster IRIB described the US maneuvers as a "provocative" action that had forced the passenger plane pilot to abruptly drop altitude.
A defense officer told CNN that there were two American F-15s in the air, but that only one was dispatched to make the visual identification.
"The visual inspection occurred to ensure the safety of coalition personnel in the At Tanf garrison. Once the F-15 pilot identified the plane as a Mahan Air passenger jet, the F-15 safely opened the distance from the plane, "the statement said. "The professional interception was carried out in accordance with international standards."
In a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said: "The incident is under investigation. Due political and legal action will be taken to complete the available information," Press TV reported.
Mousavi said earlier Thursday the Iranian ambassador to the UN, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, had informed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres of the incident and warned that "in the event of any incident for this aircraft in the On the way home, the Islamic Republic of Iran will hold the United States accountable, "according to Iran's semi-official FARS news agency.
"A similar message was sent to the Swiss ambassador to Tehran," Mousavi added, according to FARS. The Swiss embassy represents American interests in Iran.