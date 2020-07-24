United States confirms that a fighter jet flew near the Iranian airliner for inspection







A US F-15 conducted a "standard visual inspection" of the Iranian private plane at a close distance of about 1,000 meters (about 3,300 feet), said a spokesman for the Central Command, the US military command responsible for the Middle East. a declaration.

The US statement came after Iranian state media, Press TV, reported that fighter jets had carried out "dangerous" maneuvers near an Iranian airliner.

Several passengers were injured in the incident, according to Press TV. The Mahan Air flight was flying from Tehran to Beirut, state media reported.

Iranian national broadcaster IRIB described the US maneuvers as a "provocative" action that had forced the passenger plane pilot to abruptly drop altitude.