United States coronavirus: senior health officials are monitoring protests nationwide for fear of the spread of Covid-19

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). USA They said Sunday that they were closely following the protests taking place in the US. USA And they warned that such meetings could stimulate transmission of the coronavirus. Some states are already seeing upward trends in new cases.

For three months, the country passed one grim milestone after another, reaching 100,000 coronavirus deaths in late May. Public health officials have said, without the blockages that most states implemented, that the death toll could have been significantly higher.

As those blockages were lifted and other measures were loosened, the CDC and other top health officials urged Americans to wear face covers when they go out and always keep their distance.

"It is too early to know what effect, if any, these events will have on the Covid-19 federal response. Every local situation is different. State and local officials will make decisions to protect public health and safety depending on the circumstances. on the ground, "she said.

Earlier this month, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said protesters should be screened and evaluated for the virus.

"I think there is a possibility, unfortunately, that this is a planting event," he said, especially in metropolitan areas where there has been significant transmission.

So far, more than 1,942,000 people have been infected in the United States and at least 110,514 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Some states see increase in new cases

While the first parts of the outbreak in the country hit dense metropolitan areas along the coast, the past few weeks, such as California and New York, have spread more in the interior states, including Arkansas, Texas and Arizona.

On Friday, Utah health officials said they were "very concerned" about the increase in new cases over the past week.

The state has registered more than 12,000 infections, according to Johns Hopkins.

"When you are away from home, avoid close contact with others and wear a mask when other social distancing measures are not feasible," said the Utah Department of Health. On twitter.

Utah State Representative Suzanne Harrison called the increase in cases "very concerning (and) close to exponential."

"Today's positive test rate of 18.5% is double yesterday (9.4%)," he said. tweeted weekend. "Be careful. Practice social distancing. Avoid crowds. Wear masks when appropriate. Wash your hands."

Several universities have also reported new cases within their sports programs, including Arkansas State, Auburn University, and Oklahoma State University.

An important drug could run out

Meanwhile, while officials emphasize that the United States is not yet out of the woods, a government official gave a stern warning.

The current supply of remdesivir from the US government. The only drug known to work against the coronavirus will be out of stock by the end of the month, Dr. Robert Kadlec, an official with the US Department of Health and Human Services, told CNN. USA

The last shipment of the drug by the government will be released the week of June 29. Gilead Sciences, the company that makes the drug, is preparing to produce more, but it is unclear how much will be available this summer.

The United States Food and Drug Administration gave emergency clearance to redeploy last month. The drug, an intravenous antiviral drug studied to treat Ebola, is now used in hospitalized patients by Covid. A study has shown that it helps to reduce the length of hospitalizations.

The government has been working to help Gilead "with some of the challenges in its supply chain in terms of raw materials and to speed up the process," Kadlec said.

"Whatever the supply, there may not be enough for everyone who needs it," he said.