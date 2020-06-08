United States coronavirus: senior health officials are monitoring protests nationwide for fear of the spread of Covid-19

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). USA They said Sunday that they were closely following the protests taking place in the US. USA And they warned that such meetings could stimulate transmission of the coronavirus. Some states are already seeing upward trends in new cases.
For three months, the country passed one grim milestone after another, reaching 100,000 coronavirus deaths in late May. Public health officials have said, without the blockages that most states implemented, that the death toll could have been significantly higher.
As those blockages were lifted and other measures were loosened, the CDC and other top health officials urged Americans to wear face covers when they go out and always keep their distance.
"It is too early to know what effect, if any, these events will have on the Covid-19 federal response. Every local situation is different. State and local officials will make decisions to protect public health and safety depending on the circumstances. on the ground, "she said.
Earlier this month, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said protesters should be screened and evaluated for the virus.
"I think there is a possibility, unfortunately, that this is a planting event," he said, especially in metropolitan areas where there has been significant transmission.
Some states see increase in new cases
On Friday, Utah health officials said they were "very concerned" about the increase in new cases over the past week.
The state has registered more than 12,000 infections, according to Johns Hopkins.
Utah State Representative Suzanne Harrison called the increase in cases "very concerning (and) close to exponential."
An important drug could run out
The current supply of remdesivir from the US government. The only drug known to work against the coronavirus will be out of stock by the end of the month, Dr. Robert Kadlec, an official with the US Department of Health and Human Services, told CNN. USA
The last shipment of the drug by the government will be released the week of June 29. Gilead Sciences, the company that makes the drug, is preparing to produce more, but it is unclear how much will be available this summer.
The United States Food and Drug Administration gave emergency clearance to redeploy last month. The drug, an intravenous antiviral drug studied to treat Ebola, is now used in hospitalized patients by Covid. A study has shown that it helps to reduce the length of hospitalizations.
The government has been working to help Gilead "with some of the challenges in its supply chain in terms of raw materials and to speed up the process," Kadlec said.
"Whatever the supply, there may not be enough for everyone who needs it," he said.
CNN's Arman Azad and Elizabeth Cohen contributed to this report.